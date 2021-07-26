Manage your Linux gaming overlays with the latest release of Goverlay

Another fresh upgrade is out for Goverlay the open source application designed to help you work with the likes of MangoHud, vkBasalt and ReplaySorcery.

A primer for those who aren't sure of each:

MangoHud allows you to show FPS, frame timings, RAM and VRAM use, benchmarking and much more in a HUD on your screen on top of games.

vkBasalt allows you to add various effects to games like Contrast Adaptive Sharpening, Denoised Luma Sharpening, Fast Approximate Anti-Aliasing and much more.

ReplaySorcery is a quick and easy way to capture small parts of gameplay.

Rather than digging through config files, Goverlay gives you a pretty easy to grasp UI to tick boxes and pick options from dropdown boxes allowing you to perhaps get things done easier and quicker.

The latest release with Goverlay 0.6 adds in support for a bunch of new features of MangoHud including:

A core_load_change in load_change CPU option

Gamemode status

vkBasalt status

Max fps limit

Session Type (x11 or wayland)

Current resolution

Battery status

Distribution info (Distro name, version and kernel)

New fps limits (60 / 30 , 120 / 60, 240 , 360, 420)

There's more like having an option to launch Steam, Lutris and the Heroic Games Launcher with vkBasalt already enabled. There's support for new video encoders in the latest ReplaySorcery release and a couple bug fixes.

Find Goverlay on GitHub.