Manage your Linux gaming overlays with the latest release of Goverlay

Another fresh upgrade is out for Goverlay the open source application designed to help you work with the likes of MangoHud, vkBasalt and ReplaySorcery.
A primer for those who aren't sure of each:
- MangoHud allows you to show FPS, frame timings, RAM and VRAM use, benchmarking and much more in a HUD on your screen on top of games.
- vkBasalt allows you to add various effects to games like Contrast Adaptive Sharpening, Denoised Luma Sharpening, Fast Approximate Anti-Aliasing and much more.
- ReplaySorcery is a quick and easy way to capture small parts of gameplay.
Rather than digging through config files, Goverlay gives you a pretty easy to grasp UI to tick boxes and pick options from dropdown boxes allowing you to perhaps get things done easier and quicker.
The latest release with Goverlay 0.6 adds in support for a bunch of new features of MangoHud including:
- A core_load_change in load_change CPU option
- Gamemode status
- vkBasalt status
- Max fps limit
- Session Type (x11 or wayland)
- Current resolution
- Battery status
- Distribution info (Distro name, version and kernel)
- New fps limits (60 / 30 , 120 / 60, 240 , 360, 420)
There's more like having an option to launch Steam, Lutris and the Heroic Games Launcher with vkBasalt already enabled. There's support for new video encoders in the latest ReplaySorcery release and a couple bug fixes.
Find Goverlay on GitHub.
4 comments
Maybe a flatpak or a snap for Goverlay at some point
0 Likes
This is simple yet impressive, some people are so used to the "Linux way" of having to write those things that they underestimate the value of a control panel like this where you can easily see the parameters and even discover others you didn't know.
Congratulations to the developers and I hope they improve it in a way this feature make Linux more attractive to new users.
2 Likes, Who?
Quoting: BielFPsThis is simple yet impressive, some people are so used to the "Linux way" of having to write those things that they underestimate the value of a control panel like this where you can easily see the parameters and even discover others you didn't know.
Congratulations to the developers and I hope they improve it in a way this feature make Linux more attractive to new users.
Thanks man, actually my work is the easy one. The true heroes are the developers of Mangohud, vkbasalt and replaysorcery. I just try to make things less command line and text files oriented.
2 Likes, Who?
Quoting: benjamimgoisThanks man, actually my work is the easy one. The true heroes are the developers of Mangohud, vkbasalt and replaysorcery. I just try to make things less command line and text files oriented."easy" yet necessary, people using Linux has the bad habit of underestimate the value of a simple GUI over command lines. As I like to say It's good when you can configure something, it's bad when you need to.
Again congratulations for your effort in complement the work of other "heroes" :)
0 Likes
