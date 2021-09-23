We're live now on Twitch!
Epic Games announce full Easy Anti-Cheat support for Linux including Wine & Proton

By -

Today, Easy Anti-Cheat from Epic Games / Epic Online Services has officially announced a full expansion for Linux including native builds and Wine + Proton. This is big for Linux Gaming and the Steam Deck.

For those who don't know, Epic Games owns Easy Anti-Cheat and earlier this year they made it free for all developers making Windows games. Today this has been expanded to fully support developers doing native Linux games (and macOS too).

Not only that, this is the big one we've been waiting for — they've also expanded Easy Anti-Cheat support officially for the Wine and Steam Play Proton compatibility layers.

Earlier this year, Easy Anti-Cheat for Windows games was made available to all developers, for free. Today, we extend support to Linux and Mac for developers who maintain full native builds of their games for these platforms.

To make it easy for developers to ship their games across PC platforms, support for the Wine and Proton compatibility layers on Linux is included. Starting with the latest SDK release, developers can activate anti-cheat support for Linux via Wine or Proton with just a few clicks in the Epic Online Services Developer Portal.

Sadly it's not an automatic thing for Wine and Proton, as developers do need to actively go and do those "few clicks" but it's a huge step. In the documentation, it says how developers need to "test and activate client module updates for Linux regularly in addition to Windows". Hopefully many developers will go and do it, since it sounds like very little effort on their part. Considering just how many of the most popular games use Easy Anti-Cheat, this is the start of something massive.

Have a favourite Windows game that doesn't work on Linux currently with Proton or Wine? Looks like it's time to politely ask them to hook it up. Just a few of those that would hopefully work if developers update include:

  • Apex Legends
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Fall Guys
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Rust

A good time to remind game developers and readers to ensure you email us news tips, especially if a game enables this to start working so we don't miss it.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Steam Play, Anti-Cheat, Epic Games, Meta, Wine
micha a day ago
What a bunch of Steam from a Deck can do..
SuperTux a day ago
That's huge!

Now we need Battleeye to work with Proton, so we can have Destiny 2 :).


Sakuretsu a day ago
Hell Yeah!!!

Finally!

Thank you Valve.


Para-Gliding a day ago
Nice news for Apex. Test it, it's a great game
AussieEevee a day ago
Drat. As much as I want to hate Epic... this is huge and I'm loving it!
dubigrasu a day ago
So, Fortnite?
x_wing a day ago
Now we can believe that Deck will be able to run almost everything. What a time to be alive!
minidou a day ago
DBD soon hopefully
rustybroomhandle a day ago
We're about to find out how little some of these publishers/developers actually care about Linux. "just a few clicks", can they be bothered?
Liam Dawe a day ago
Quoting: rustybroomhandleWe're about to find out how little some of these publishers/developers actually care about Linux. "just a few clicks", can they be bothered?
Well, hopefully people will use our fancy email form to notify us when games work. Tried Rust, it's a nope but I would be surprised if any worked so soon.
