We're live now on Twitch!
Join us on the Linux Gaming community on Lemmy, the federated open source alternative to Reddit.

Heroic Games Launcher for the Epic Store on Linux gets some essential fixes

By - | Views: 2,831

For those of you wanting a simple way to get your games from the Epic Store running on Linux with the Wine compatibility layer, the Heroic Games Launcher continues to roll out upgrades. Totally unofficial though of course, since the Epic Store doesn't support Linux.

HGL version 1.9.3 rolled out recently and it's considered an essential upgrade. It pulls in a big new version of Legendary, the command-line interface for interacting with Epic, which has some needed fixes due to changes to Epic's API. This includes fixes for logins not working.

Other updates include updating games from the context menu not working, the update icon misplaced on the game card and a "probably" rare issue that could cause Heroic to show only a blank screen when trying to load games from the cache. There's also translation updates and the addition of Korean, Croatian, and Traditional Chinese translations.

You can grab it from GitHub.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Apps, Epic Games, Meta, Open Source
8 Likes
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
No comments yet!

While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Patreon, Liberapay or PayPal Donation.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
Add your own or view all
Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games