Heroic Games Launcher for the Epic Store on Linux gets some essential fixes

For those of you wanting a simple way to get your games from the Epic Store running on Linux with the Wine compatibility layer, the Heroic Games Launcher continues to roll out upgrades. Totally unofficial though of course, since the Epic Store doesn't support Linux.

HGL version 1.9.3 rolled out recently and it's considered an essential upgrade. It pulls in a big new version of Legendary, the command-line interface for interacting with Epic, which has some needed fixes due to changes to Epic's API. This includes fixes for logins not working.

Other updates include updating games from the context menu not working, the update icon misplaced on the game card and a "probably" rare issue that could cause Heroic to show only a blank screen when trying to load games from the cache. There's also translation updates and the addition of Korean, Croatian, and Traditional Chinese translations.

You can grab it from GitHub.