Alisa is a horror game throwback to '90s 3D games like Resident Evil

Successfully funded on Kickstarter the horror game throwback Alisa is out after suffering a few minor release delays and so far it's looking pretty good.

"Alisa is a classic late-90s style horror-themed action adventure game set in a fantasy universe inspired on the 1920s. You play as an Elite Royal Agent called Alisa. While she is chasing a wanted criminal, she ends up in an old Victorian mansion. She tries to find a way out while being haunted by materialized/mechanized doll-like humanoids. Can you survive the Dollhouse?"

Much like the games it is inspired by it's quite an unforgiving game. The controls and aiming feel like they're straight out of the '90s and for some, that's not a good thing. Games have obviously come a long way in accessibility since then but for games like this, it comes as part of the experience.

What to expect:

  • Classic Survival Horror gameplay
  • Real Pre-rendered backgrounds
  • Eccentric currency and item shop
  • Dresses and Armours with unique player stats boosts
  • Weapon load-outs
  • A large variety of enemies and locations
  • "Soulsborne"-difficulty
  • Surprises around every corner
  • A weird sense of humour
  • A nostalgic trip to the late 1990s

Available on itch.io and Steam.

5 comments

Arehandoro about 15 hours ago
Pre-rendered backgrounds are a delight, but the pixelated 3D graphics hurt in the eyes.
Nezchan about 12 hours ago
Hopefully it doesn't have tank controls, which can happily be left back in the old days.
x_wing about 12 hours ago
American Mcgee's Alice meets alone in the dark.
Kalua about 10 hours ago
Love the style of the game. Looking forward to play it.
Anza about 7 hours ago
Quoting: NezchanHopefully it doesn't have tank controls, which can happily be left back in the old days.

There's a demo and if things haven't changed, controls are pretty old fashioned. I struggled with climbing down the stairs and I gave up when I didn't figure out how to shoot towards the floor.
