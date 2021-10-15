Apple is now funding Blender development joining many big names

There's apparently absolutely no stopping the Blender train, with the developer announcing that Apple has now joined their development fund.

The Blender Foundation, the organization behind the popular open source 3D creation tool “Blender”, today announced that Apple has joined the Blender Development Fund as a Patron Member to support continued core development for Blender. Alongside a contribution to the Development Fund, Apple will provide engineering expertise and additional resources to the Blender HQ and development community to help support Blender artists and developers.

According to the Twitter post they're a "corporate Patron", meaning they're giving at least €120,000 a year to the Blender team to help keep it going. It's not clear how up to date their funding page is but as of when it was last updated, Blender gets at least €144,704 a month from various sponsors.

With Apple in they join the likes of AWS, Unity, AMD, Epic, NVIDIA, Facebook, Microsoft, Adobe, Intel and many more in keeping this excellent free and open source project alive and well.