Corpse Party gets a new version for 2021 that's out now

Yes, there's another Corpse Party that's now been released. It can be a little confusing, as there's been a few but this is the latest from XSEED Games titled Corpse Party (2021).

Something of a cult classic that was originally released in 1996, that spawned a few remakes for different platforms and some extra games that mixed in elements of a prequel and sequel. The Windows version landed in 2016, with it then coming to Linux in late 2017.

This version of it though is supposed to be "an updated and expanded version of the cult classic" developed by MAGES instead of Team GrisGris like the 2016 release.

You can see a trailer on the publisher's YouTube, which they weirdly chose to disable being embed elsewhere so we can't include it here for you to see like we usually do.

Features:

Atmospheric Retro-Style Graphics - 16-bit-style visuals based on the original indie game’s designs paired with gruesome descriptions and heart-pounding sound design will have players’ imaginations running wild with visions of horror

Adventure-Style Gameplay Where Every Choice Counts - As a cross between a point-and-click adventure game and a battleless RPG, Corpse Party lets players explore every corner of Heavenly Host Elementary and make choices that significantly change the course of the story and its characters' fates

New Extra Chapters Add to the "Fun" - Two original Extra Chapters expand on the relationship between series favorites Ayumi and Yoshiki, as well as introducing Miku Shirayume and Ryoka Iwami, two brand new characters with their own intriguing roles to play in the grisly legend of Heavenly Host Elementary

Innovative Sound Design - Listen to the fully voiced Japanese audio and enjoy another level of immersion thanks to binaural 3D recording techniques that create a simulated surround sound experience for headphone users for another dimension in horror

Available to buy from GOG, Humble Store and Steam.