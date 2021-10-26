We're live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!

Megaquarium: Architect's Collection expansion announced for November 11

By - | Views: 2,055

Megaquarium: Architect's Collection is the next expansion for the great aquarium building game from developer Twice Circled and it's ready to release on November 11.

This is the second expansion pack for Megaquarium. The first, Freshwater Frenzy, launched in 2020 and gave players freshwater habitats, the ability to develop hybrids, new campaigns and more. With Megaquarium: Architect's Collection you get to focus a bit more on spaces outside of tanks with new architectural features such as bridges, archways, tunnels and more and of course it comes with some new creatures too.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

DLC features:

  • 15 new, iconic animals, including a Japanese Spider Crab, majestic Ocean Sunfish, beautiful Decorator Crab and notorious Mantis Shrimp. In total, this DLC features 11 tropical and 4 cold water marine species.
  • New architecture features, including the ability to build bridges above existing thoroughfares, create tunnels under tanks, magnificently designed archways and charming roofs. 
  • New decorations, including a new selection of paintable facilities, 7 new paints and a bumper pack of Greek-themed decorations. Players can give guests to their aquarium an unforgettable experience with themed walls and dividers, ropes, glass panelling and more.
  • New items, including a new gift shop toy and two new customer-focused accessories.
  • New objectives to enrich the sandbox experience will become available, specifically designed to take advantage of everything this new collection offers.

You can buy Megaquarium on GOG and Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Building Sim, DLC, GOG, Simulation, Steam, Upcoming | Apps: Megaquarium
3 Likes
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
1 comment

Philadelphus about 16 hours ago
View PC info
Man, bridges and tunnels will be huge. Sure, it's no multi-floor aquarium, but you can now break up space and route guests in much more interesting ways. And Japanese spider crabs and mantis shrimp? As a decapod lover I am so in!
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Patreon, Liberapay or PayPal Donation.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
See all, there's 6!
Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games