Megaquarium: Architect's Collection expansion announced for November 11

Megaquarium: Architect's Collection is the next expansion for the great aquarium building game from developer Twice Circled and it's ready to release on November 11.

This is the second expansion pack for Megaquarium. The first, Freshwater Frenzy, launched in 2020 and gave players freshwater habitats, the ability to develop hybrids, new campaigns and more. With Megaquarium: Architect's Collection you get to focus a bit more on spaces outside of tanks with new architectural features such as bridges, archways, tunnels and more and of course it comes with some new creatures too.

DLC features:

15 new, iconic animals , including a Japanese Spider Crab, majestic Ocean Sunfish, beautiful Decorator Crab and notorious Mantis Shrimp. In total, this DLC features 11 tropical and 4 cold water marine species.

, including a Japanese Spider Crab, majestic Ocean Sunfish, beautiful Decorator Crab and notorious Mantis Shrimp. In total, this DLC features 11 tropical and 4 cold water marine species. New architecture features, including the ability to build bridges above existing thoroughfares, create tunnels under tanks, magnificently designed archways and charming roofs.

including the ability to build bridges above existing thoroughfares, create tunnels under tanks, magnificently designed archways and charming roofs. New decorations, including a new selection of paintable facilities, 7 new paints and a bumper pack of Greek-themed decorations. Players can give guests to their aquarium an unforgettable experience with themed walls and dividers, ropes, glass panelling and more.

including a new selection of paintable facilities, 7 new paints and a bumper pack of Greek-themed decorations. Players can give guests to their aquarium an unforgettable experience with themed walls and dividers, ropes, glass panelling and more. New items, including a new gift shop toy and two new customer-focused accessories.

including a new gift shop toy and two new customer-focused accessories. New objectives to enrich the sandbox experience will become available, specifically designed to take advantage of everything this new collection offers.

You can buy Megaquarium on GOG and Steam.