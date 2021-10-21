We're live now on Twitch!
PS3 emulator RPCS3 can now boot all games released for the console

By - | Views: 3,938

An incredible milestone for RPCS3, the free and open source cross-platform PlayStation 3 emulator as their compatibility list has hit the ability to boot all known games.

Yesterday the team put out a Twitter post to announce it:

We're delighted to announce that RPCS3 now has a total of ZERO games in the Nothing status! This means that all known games and applications at least boot on the emulator, with no on-going regressions that prevent games from booting. We look forward to emptying out Loadable too!

When you take a look at their compatibility list it's important to note there's a few different categories. While there's over 2,000 that are now actually playable, there's still a large amount that need extra work. They show that 6 only just load, 186 can get into the intro and a further 987 now get in game so hopefully over the next year or more they will continue getting more of those into the playable category.

If you missed it their team also put up a new video last month going over some graphical improvements:

Tags: Emulation, Meta, Open Source
1 comment

StalePopcorn about 6 hours ago
Might be time to pick up an optical drive!
