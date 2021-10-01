The upcoming No VR Mod for Half-Life: Alyx shows off amazing progress

I consider Half-Life: Alyx played in VR to be one of the greatest gaming experiences I've ever had but for a lot of people it's just not possible and so the No VR Mod is in progress.

For whatever reason some cannot use VR be it due to price, physical ability and more. But if you still want to be able to experience the story first-hand you're currently a bit stuck. There are a few hacky mods floating around to enable mouse/keyboard support but they're all really quite rough. The No VR Mod looks like a different breed though, with smooth movement and it all just looks good.

Modder SoMNst has been working with Optimus97, Quackson and Nicklaus on it and they've recently provided a new video to show it off that you can see below ( obvious spoiler alert !):

While many VR enthusiasts will probably think it's some sort of sacrilege, I'm glad there's people willing to do this.

The mod is not yet available but when it is, we will let you know.