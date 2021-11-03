Valve upgrades Remote Play for Linux in the latest Steam Client Beta

Valve has released another update to the Steam Client Beta and they continue improving Remote Play for Linux players, likely for the upcoming Steam Deck support.

In this release made on November 2, Valve added support for VA-API hardware encoding on Linux, with support for AMD and Intel. You can turn it off with a setting in the Remote Play advanced host settings. Also new is support for DMABUF PipeWire capture on Linux, enabled by launching Steam with -pipewire-dmabuf . It needs you to have the 32-bit libgbm.so.1 also installed. On top of that you can now capture up to 4K using PipeWire on Linux and there's a rare crash fix for streaming from a Linux PC.

Other improvements include SteamNetworkingSockets seeing a reduction in the number of rendezvous signals needed to establish a typical P2P session, plus the recent CEG DRM support for Proton will no longer show a console window pop up with Proton Experimental.

Nice to see so many upgrades lately as we close in on the 9 year anniversary on November 6 for the limited Steam for Linux Beta.