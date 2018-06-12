Intel has confirmed their plans for a discrete GPU to release in 2020

Intel has now officially confirmed that they will release a discrete GPU that will be available in 2020. While we already knew they were planning it, actually giving it a date makes it that little bit more real.
Their Twitter post sent out earlier simply said this:
Intel's first discrete GPU coming in 2020: https://intel.ly/2ylFwrl
The link was to an older article (the one we covered before), but there's also this article from MarketWatch (Intel retweeted it, so it's legitimate) which confirms that Intel CEO, Brian Krzanich, also said so during an analyst event last week. From the article:
Intel did not go into detail about what performance level or target market this first discrete GPU solution might address, but Intel’s executive vice president of the data center group, Navin Shenoy, confirmed that the company’s strategy will include solutions for data center segments (think AI, machine learning) along with client (think gaming, professional development).
It's going to be a fun time for PC enthusiasts. With the only players currently being NVIDIA and AMD, this could firmly shake up the market resulting in even more competition and hopefully lower prices too.
Hopefully Intel will stick with their open source drivers for it, like they do for their integrated graphics. Would be a huge shame if they didn't.
What are your thoughts?
Hopefully it won't get sour; competition might be good, but sourness opens the door to underhanded tactics.
Omg... I'm Brazilian, our salary is R$ 1000, and a "GTX 1060 Galaxy 6GB 192Bits here costs R$ 1600.
Here practically everything is inaccessible.
Where do you live, it's also so expensive? Asking for curiosity.
Intel can't do **** in the GPU space without either Nvidia or AMD, they have all the IP needed.
And as Intel have partnered with AMD for their IGPu am guessing it's NV that will likely be more worried about this than AMD.
Pretty sure is also nothing to do with AMD's CPU gains as something like this takes years to plan/bring to market so would have been planned way before Ryzen's, erm rise
Also, sorry to say this, but if what you say is true and a 1060 is 160% your salary... then no matter how many companies enter the market, it's not going to make it affordable to you. Sure the price *may* drop, but not a lot.
I often hear brazilians complaining about hardware prices. I'm not sure why but most probably it is because of import taxes. IF that's the case then it's the brazilian legislation that needs adjustments. Or maybe it's not officially sold in Brazil and thus isn't imported in mass quantities. It's also worth noting that very often, those prices for the US don't include the VAT, but prices for other countries do. This might make it look like it's much cheaper in US than another place when in fact it might not be.
Anyway, more often than not it's a combination of all those things.
