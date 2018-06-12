GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
Intel has confirmed their plans for a discrete GPU to release in 2020

Posted by

Intel has now officially confirmed that they will release a discrete GPU that will be available in 2020. While we already knew they were planning it, actually giving it a date makes it that little bit more real.

Their Twitter post sent out earlier simply said this:

Intel's first discrete GPU coming in 2020: https://intel.ly/2ylFwrl 

The link was to an older article (the one we covered before), but there's also this article from MarketWatch (Intel retweeted it, so it's legitimate) which confirms that Intel CEO, Brian Krzanich, also said so during an analyst event last week. From the article:

Intel did not go into detail about what performance level or target market this first discrete GPU solution might address, but Intel’s executive vice president of the data center group, Navin Shenoy, confirmed that the company’s strategy will include solutions for data center segments (think AI, machine learning) along with client (think gaming, professional development).

It's going to be a fun time for PC enthusiasts. With the only players currently being NVIDIA and AMD, this could firmly shake up the market resulting in even more competition and hopefully lower prices too.

Hopefully Intel will stick with their open source drivers for it, like they do for their integrated graphics. Would be a huge shame if they didn't.

What are your thoughts?

We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more information here.
Doktor_Mandrake 12 June 2018 at 8:19 pm UTC
I've always used Nvidia but been tempted to try AMD a few times, glad to see another option added into the mix. Always a good thing from a consumer point of view for sure
DarthJarjar 12 June 2018 at 8:19 pm UTC
I wonder if it is a result of the aggressive progress of AMD in the CPU market. Intel needs to catch up on the GPU side.
Hopefully it won't get sour; competition might be good, but sourness opens the door to underhanded tactics.
ewertonurias 12 June 2018 at 8:26 pm UTC
View PC info
"lower prices too"?
Omg... I'm Brazilian, our salary is R$ 1000, and a "GTX 1060 Galaxy 6GB 192Bits here costs R$ 1600.
Here practically everything is inaccessible.

Where do you live, it's also so expensive? Asking for curiosity.
Shmerl 12 June 2018 at 8:28 pm UTC
View PC info
Great development if Intel will keep drivers open.
Ray54 12 June 2018 at 8:30 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Seems like an obvious business for Intel to get into, with both their skills and FAB resources. I think there would be a reasonable chance for a 3rd player in the top-end graphics chip market, as the current 2 horse race is historically unusual. Also as all the gaming graphics board manufacturers are able to make boards for either NVidia or AMD chips, so them also making boards for Intel chips seems logical. I guess Intel execs have said "look at all the profit NVidia has made these last few years, we can do that too". From a Linux gaming point of view, with Intel's interest in open source drivers, then I don't see any down-side.
wvstolzing 12 June 2018 at 8:33 pm UTC
View PC info
I'd like to think (fantasize more like) that this is because intel's becoming aware that their CPU dominance in desktops & servers is coming to an end. (In that context, I can't wait for RISC V systems to become mainstream & affordable.)
Shmerl 12 June 2018 at 8:34 pm UTC
View PC info
It also will likely erode Nvidia's lock-in (CUDA and etc.) if Intel and AMD will join forces behind open compute stack.


Last edited by Shmerl at 12 June 2018 at 8:35 pm UTC. Edited 2 times.
liamdawe 12 June 2018 at 8:37 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
ewertonurias"lower prices too"?
Omg... I'm Brazilian, our salary is R$ 1000, and a "GTX 1060 Galaxy 6GB 192Bits here costs R$ 1600.
Here practically everything is inaccessible.

Where do you live, it's also so expensive? Asking for curiosity.
I'm in the UK. Things are expensive here too, but I think you completely missed my point. Another player in the market, may force the current players (AMD, NVIDIA) to rethink their prices because of the extra competition.
pete910 12 June 2018 at 8:45 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
DarthJarjarI wonder if it is a result of the aggressive progress of AMD in the CPU market. Intel needs to catch up on the GPU side.
Hopefully it won't get sour; competition might be good, but sourness opens the door to underhanded tactics.

Intel can't do **** in the GPU space without either Nvidia or AMD, they have all the IP needed.
And as Intel have partnered with AMD for their IGPu am guessing it's NV that will likely be more worried about this than AMD.

Pretty sure is also nothing to do with AMD's CPU gains as something like this takes years to plan/bring to market so would have been planned way before Ryzen's, erm rise
Hori 12 June 2018 at 9:02 pm UTC
View PC info
ewertonurias"lower prices too"?
Omg... I'm Brazilian, our salary is R$ 1000, and a "GTX 1060 Galaxy 6GB 192Bits here costs R$ 1600.
Here practically everything is inaccessible.

Where do you live, it's also so expensive? Asking for curiosity.
They are expensive everywhere.

Also, sorry to say this, but if what you say is true and a 1060 is 160% your salary... then no matter how many companies enter the market, it's not going to make it affordable to you. Sure the price *may* drop, but not a lot.

I often hear brazilians complaining about hardware prices. I'm not sure why but most probably it is because of import taxes. IF that's the case then it's the brazilian legislation that needs adjustments. Or maybe it's not officially sold in Brazil and thus isn't imported in mass quantities. It's also worth noting that very often, those prices for the US don't include the VAT, but prices for other countries do. This might make it look like it's much cheaper in US than another place when in fact it might not be.
Anyway, more often than not it's a combination of all those things.


Last edited by Hori at 12 June 2018 at 9:04 pm UTC
  Go to:
