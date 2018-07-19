Looks like the sci-fi mystery game 'The Station' sold well on Linux

The Station is another game with a Linux version that seems to have sold really well and I'm honestly not surprised by this.

In a new Steam announcement posted two days ago, the developer announced that 20,000 copies have now been sold. In the comments of that post, they replied to a user asking about how many were Linux users. As it turns out, quite a few! I will quote directly as you cannot link to comments on Steam announcements:

@Zyro, about 15% of our players so far have been Linux users on Steam!

So that's about 3,000 Linux gamers. When thinking about games, that might not seem like a lot, but against their overall figure it's actually a decent amount. If they continue to sell more and the Linux share keeps up, it would be even more impressive.

Why I am not surprised? Well, they got Linux support in early and reached out to us here at GamingOnLinux. We interviewed them (which was picked up by other sites) and we were able to test it before release as well, so they were quite committed to getting Linux support out on the same day as other versions.

I honestly hope they continue making games like this, would be happy to see more from them of this quality. Perhaps something a little bit longer next time would be good.

It's actually on sale right now on Steam with 40% off until July 23rd, well worth a look.

Thanks for the tip Eike.