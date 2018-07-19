GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
Looks like the sci-fi mystery game 'The Station' sold well on Linux

Posted by , | Views: 5,734

The Station is another game with a Linux version that seems to have sold really well and I'm honestly not surprised by this.

See Also: My thoughts on the game.

In a new Steam announcement posted two days ago, the developer announced that 20,000 copies have now been sold. In the comments of that post, they replied to a user asking about how many were Linux users. As it turns out, quite a few! I will quote directly as you cannot link to comments on Steam announcements:

@Zyro, about 15% of our players so far have been Linux users on Steam!

So that's about 3,000 Linux gamers. When thinking about games, that might not seem like a lot, but against their overall figure it's actually a decent amount. If they continue to sell more and the Linux share keeps up, it would be even more impressive.

Why I am not surprised? Well, they got Linux support in early and reached out to us here at GamingOnLinux. We interviewed them (which was picked up by other sites) and we were able to test it before release as well, so they were quite committed to getting Linux support out on the same day as other versions.

I honestly hope they continue making games like this, would be happy to see more from them of this quality. Perhaps something a little bit longer next time would be good.

It's actually on sale right now on Steam with 40% off until July 23rd, well worth a look.

Thanks for the tip Eike.

We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more information here.
raneon 19 July 2018 at 9:38 am UTC
One of the games that is still on my wishlist!
dubigrasu 19 July 2018 at 9:43 am UTC
15%? Holly Molly, I didn't expect that. Got the game myself recently and it looks and works great.
Alm888 19 July 2018 at 12:07 pm UTC
Steam-exclusive?
PublicNuisance 19 July 2018 at 1:01 pm UTC
This was one of the few games I have bought day 1 in the last decade and it didn't disappoint.

Alm888Steam-exclusive?

So far yes. It is on the GOG wishlist if you wanted to vote for a DRM free version:

https://www.gog.com/wishlist/games/the_station
hardpenguin 19 July 2018 at 1:32 pm UTC
Ouch, that means the game did really poorly on Steam
Eike 19 July 2018 at 1:52 pm UTC
hardpenguinOuch, that means the game did really poorly on Steam

Do you think? I guess 20.000 could be fine for such a game.
tuubi 19 July 2018 at 1:56 pm UTC
Eike
hardpenguinOuch, that means the game did really poorly on Steam

Do you think? I guess 20.000 could be fine for such a game.
Yeah, could be worse for a short, relatively obscure indie.
Xpander 19 July 2018 at 1:56 pm UTC
Uhh nice.Totally forgot about this game, was in my wishlist quite some time. Bought it!
Dont know when i will have time to play this though. Damn Summer
liamdawe 19 July 2018 at 2:02 pm UTC
tuubi
Eike
hardpenguinOuch, that means the game did really poorly on Steam

Do you think? I guess 20.000 could be fine for such a game.
Yeah, could be worse for a short, relatively obscure indie.
For a still quite unknown indie game that only released a few months ago, the first game from this studio, seems like reasonable amount to me?
ajgp 19 July 2018 at 2:22 pm UTC
Well its just made my to by list, I mean I have little time to play it but it looks good and want to support a Linux supporting Dev so will pick it up this weekend, payday friday afterall!
