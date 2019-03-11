Lord of Dwarves, a survival-kingdom building game developed on Linux is out in Early Access

Lord of Dwarves, a survival-kingdom building game developed by Stellar Sage Games on Linux has arrived on Steam in Early Access.

As a reminder if you didn't see the previous article, the developer told me that not only was it developed on Linux, it was done so using "only open source software" which is pretty interesting.

Features:

Fully constructible/destructible 3D block world

Full Campaign and tutorial

Extremely customizable Sandbox mode

Fresh game play objectives like "build a stone tower 8 blocks tall" or "chop down an evil forest"

Control over 100 dwarves

Assign and skill up dwarves in a variety of professions

Invaders siege your custom built structures

Tiered resource system allows for ever more powerful weapons, armor, & crafts

Random procedurally generated terrain with millions of blocks

Focus on interface for ease of construction in the 3D world

For those who prefer to wait for the full release, the developer noted that it will remain in Early Access for anything from six months to a year. However, the developer also mentioned that their planned features are already done and in the game. They need more players, to help tweak it to perfection which seems to be the main reasons it's in Early Access.

As always, I don't fully review games that aren't yet "finished" and so the usual applies here, I will hopefully take a proper look when the developer think it's ready and released in full. That said, I do see plenty of promise but I'm definitely not a fan of the interface which is quite basic, some of it being bland tick boxes and lists but I've no doubt that will be improved in time.

The Linux version, as expected of course since it was made on Linux runs very well and so I've no complaints there.

Find it on Steam.