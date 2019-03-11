We're live now on Twitch!
Lord of Dwarves, a survival-kingdom building game developed on Linux is out in Early Access

Posted by , | Views: 3,002

Lord of Dwarves, a survival-kingdom building game developed by Stellar Sage Games on Linux has arrived on Steam in Early Access.

As a reminder if you didn't see the previous article, the developer told me that not only was it developed on Linux, it was done so using "only open source software" which is pretty interesting.

Features:

  • Fully constructible/destructible 3D block world
  • Full Campaign and tutorial
  • Extremely customizable Sandbox mode
  • Fresh game play objectives like "build a stone tower 8 blocks tall" or "chop down an evil forest"
  • Control over 100 dwarves
  • Assign and skill up dwarves in a variety of professions
  • Invaders siege your custom built structures
  • Tiered resource system allows for ever more powerful weapons, armor, & crafts
  • Random procedurally generated terrain with millions of blocks
  • Focus on interface for ease of construction in the 3D world

For those who prefer to wait for the full release, the developer noted that it will remain in Early Access for anything from six months to a year. However, the developer also mentioned that their planned features are already done and in the game. They need more players, to help tweak it to perfection which seems to be the main reasons it's in Early Access.

As always, I don't fully review games that aren't yet "finished" and so the usual applies here, I will hopefully take a proper look when the developer think it's ready and released in full. That said, I do see plenty of promise but I'm definitely not a fan of the interface which is quite basic, some of it being bland tick boxes and lists but I've no doubt that will be improved in time.

The Linux version, as expected of course since it was made on Linux runs very well and so I've no complaints there.

Find it on Steam.

14 12 March 2019 at 12:49 am UTC
Looks like it could be fun, but not to look at.
Nezchan 12 March 2019 at 1:47 am UTC
Why don't the monsters just climb in those windows?
torham 12 March 2019 at 4:49 am UTC
Would buy if I could get a DRM-Free version.
Klaus 12 March 2019 at 8:25 am UTC
On that I disagree. I like these minimalist styles, especially for simulation games were visual clarity is often an issue, especially with 3D graphics.

I am curious how they handle the underground. So far the only games I have known to do that well (no delay when slicing, convenient navigation) were in 2D, specifically Dwarf Fortress and Towns.

For 3D, being able to disable perspective to produce fixed-angle isometric views would also help greatly, but I haven't seen it done yet.
Nanobang 12 March 2019 at 12:16 pm UTC
Gaaaahhhhhhrrrrrgggghhh! "Siege" isn't a verb! Make them stop! It hurts me in the dictionary!

Quest Hunter has just come out of Early Access too. It looks awesome, has great reviews, and knows how to spell! ;)


Captain_Rage 12 March 2019 at 4:07 pm UTC
It looks like it's based on the same open source game engine as Dwarf Corp is using. Dwarf Corp uses sprites instead of 3D models and its art style is nice. I hope the development of both games will go well, although I have only bought and played Dwarf Corp as of yet (it's also in early access currently).
