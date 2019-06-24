We're live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!

Raspberry Pi 4 announced and available - sounds like a pretty nice upgrade, Raspbian now based on Debian 10

Posted by , | Views: 4,273

Not something we usually cover here, but it's a fun bit of hardware news. The Raspberry Pi 4 is now official and it's out and ready to pick up.

Interestingly, they also overhauled their home-grown Raspbian Linux OS, as it's now based on Debian 10 Buster. To go along with this, their original graphics stack is being retired in favour of using the Mesa "V3D" driver developed by Eric Anholt at Broadcom. They say it has allowed them to remove "roughly half of the lines of closed-source code in the platform" which is a nice win.

Here's the breakdown of the hardware:

  • A 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU (~3× performance)
  • 1GB, 2GB, or 4GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM
  • Full-throughput Gigabit Ethernet
  • Dual-band 802.11ac wireless networking
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports
  • Dual monitor support, at resolutions up to 4K
  • VideoCore VI graphics, supporting OpenGL ES 3.x
  • 4Kp60 hardware decode of HEVC video
  • Complete compatibility with earlier Raspberry Pi products

You can see their quick announcement video below:

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Show & Accept Cookies   Direct Link

The price still sounds great too, especially now with different RAM options (price may be slightly different in various shops stocking them):

  • 1GB - $35/£34
  • 2GB - $45/£44
  • 4GB - $55/£54

For those who love to tinker, it really sounds like a great little unit. I've still never picked one up but I've always wanted one to play with. Sounds like my wait was worth it, might have to set one up as a little media centre of some sort. The additional performance should be quite interesting for gaming too, could also make a good streaming unit with the Steam Link App for Raspberry Pi.

You can read their full announcement here.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
21 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
25 comments
Page: 1/3»
  Go to:

Xakep_SDK 24 June 2019 at 10:14 am UTC
> No mainline support
Thanks, no.
Hori 24 June 2019 at 10:23 am UTC
View PC info
Yay! Finally!
A worthy upgrade for my Retropie / Kodi box

And thanks to the USB3 + full gigabit ethernet maybe I can finish my cloud storage project


Last edited by Hori at 24 June 2019 at 10:25 am UTC
wvstolzing 24 June 2019 at 10:42 am UTC
View PC info
I have an original Pi which craps out while trying to import some Python modules ... I'm ogling this one so badly.
Beamboom 24 June 2019 at 10:44 am UTC
View PC info
If only the day had a good handful more hours in it, I'd so totally spend some of those tinkering with RP and create fun stuff.
sub 24 June 2019 at 10:47 am UTC
View PC info
Sounds good.
Looking forward to it.

Things I'm interested in.

Does it come with Vulkan support? (Proper Vulkan support)
And will it be a viable option to drive GC games via dolphin?
wvstolzing 24 June 2019 at 10:52 am UTC
View PC info
subSounds good.
Looking forward to it.

Things I'm interested in.

Does it come with Vulkan support? (Proper Vulkan support)
And will it be a viable option to drive GC games via dolphin?

In case you didn't know about this youtube channel: https://youtu.be/gPLnXpdcP-A
This guy makes emulation review videos for various systems on the RPi (alongside other things). I'm sure there will be videos dedicated to Dolphin.
WorMzy 24 June 2019 at 10:58 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
I recently jumped ship from Pi to ODroid, and TBH, it's been a lot more effort than I would have liked. The stock kernel that ALARM ships with doesn't support the XFS filesystem on my backup raid, and the mainline kernel doesn't support my eMMC. I've already had one SD card crap itself since switching, but since I can't use the eMMC until upstream fixes support for it, I'm kind of stuck using them.

Sad to see that the new Pi doesn't have an eMMC slot, if a "big player" started using them, I figure there'd be a bit more attention paid to the upstream code, and breakage either wouldn't happen, or wouldn't linger around for months...
finaldest 24 June 2019 at 11:25 am UTC
View PC info
I didn't know they were so cheap

I have never used one but I may now look into getting one to use as an emulator at those prices. I have also seen a few sweet custom cases on YouTube that are build to fit so may get one of these also.

Thanks for the heads up.
kokoko3k 24 June 2019 at 11:40 am UTC
View PC info
Xakep_SDK> No mainline support
Thanks, no.
Where did you read that?
Stupendous Man 24 June 2019 at 11:43 am UTC
View PC info
Nice, I'm certainly getting one (or two or three )! You can never get enough raspberry pie.


Last edited by Stupendous Man at 24 June 2019 at 11:43 am UTC
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Turn Around: „Shadowrun: Hong Kong“
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc