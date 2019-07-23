We're live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!

The Great Perhaps is a time-travelling adventure coming to Linux next month

Posted by , | Views: 3,655

Daedalic Entertainment and Caligari Games recently announced that their time-travelling adventure and puzzle game The Great Perhaps is coming to Linux.

Releasing on August 14th, it tells the story of a cosmonaut returning to Earth to find a wasteland devastated by an unknown cataclysm. Armed with a mysterious lantern, which has the ability to reveal the past and transport you between timelines it sounds a bit wild.

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Show & Accept Cookies   Direct Link

Story:

The Great Perhaps tells the story of an astronaut returning to Earth destroyed by natural cataclysms.

There, among the ruins he finds an unusual artifact — an old lantern, in the light of which you can see glimpses of another time and travel to the past.

Experience constant time traveling between an empty, melancholic scenery of the post-apocalyptic Earth and its vivid days gone by.

The hero will face the danger in the post-apocalyptic present, as well as in the past. Help him on his journey to find out the true cause of the disaster and save the planet!

Feature highlight:

  • Challenging puzzles and mini-games based around time travel
  • Experience the gripping atmosphere of a post-apocalyptic world based on Soviet aesthetics
  • Innovative storytelling which binds together the past and the present
  • Memorable characters with personal stories
  • Original interactive soundtrack which adapts to each timeline
  • Wistful hand-drawn 2D art style

Thankfully, Linux support is confirmed as noted on the official Steam announcement and their official website. Time travel is something that absolutely fascinates me, I'm always keen to see how game developers will do it and this sounds quite unique.

You can wishlist/follow it on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
14 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
5 comments

Eike 23 July 2019 at 10:28 am UTC
View PC info
Not my favourite kind of comic look, but sounds too interesting to be passed.
Rooster 23 July 2019 at 10:48 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Looks interesting indeed. Wishlisted.
Pit 23 July 2019 at 10:58 am UTC
View PC info
Any word about non-Steam releases? Daedalic usually had those so far (and I like their adventures!)
liamdawe 23 July 2019 at 11:39 am UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
PitAny word about non-Steam releases? Daedalic usually had those so far (and I like their adventures!)
Only seen Steam mentioned so far.
MisterPaytwick 23 July 2019 at 7:36 pm UTC
View PC info
Hold up. Why is there the national motto of France, in Russian (damn, my russian is bad, but knowing свобода and брат was a dead give away)

That being said. I guess I could dig it, seems pretty different form what I expected the image to be about. But I think I can dig the idea.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc