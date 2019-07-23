The Great Perhaps is a time-travelling adventure coming to Linux next month

Daedalic Entertainment and Caligari Games recently announced that their time-travelling adventure and puzzle game The Great Perhaps is coming to Linux.

Releasing on August 14th, it tells the story of a cosmonaut returning to Earth to find a wasteland devastated by an unknown cataclysm. Armed with a mysterious lantern, which has the ability to reveal the past and transport you between timelines it sounds a bit wild.

Story:

The Great Perhaps tells the story of an astronaut returning to Earth destroyed by natural cataclysms.



There, among the ruins he finds an unusual artifact — an old lantern, in the light of which you can see glimpses of another time and travel to the past.



Experience constant time traveling between an empty, melancholic scenery of the post-apocalyptic Earth and its vivid days gone by.



The hero will face the danger in the post-apocalyptic present, as well as in the past. Help him on his journey to find out the true cause of the disaster and save the planet!

Feature highlight:

Challenging puzzles and mini-games based around time travel

Experience the gripping atmosphere of a post-apocalyptic world based on Soviet aesthetics

Innovative storytelling which binds together the past and the present

Memorable characters with personal stories

Original interactive soundtrack which adapts to each timeline

Wistful hand-drawn 2D art style

Thankfully, Linux support is confirmed as noted on the official Steam announcement and their official website. Time travel is something that absolutely fascinates me, I'm always keen to see how game developers will do it and this sounds quite unique.

You can wishlist/follow it on Steam.