Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia is now officially available for Linux

Posted by , | Views: 5,266

Feral Interactive have once again delivered for strategy games fans, with the release today of Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia for Linux. As a reminder, this is another Linux port that's Vulkan-only as Feral are now full steam ahead with this newer API.

About the game:

Thrones of Britannia is a standalone Total War game which will challenge you to re-write a critical moment in history, one that will come to define the future of modern Britain. With ten playable factions, you must build and defend a kingdom to the glory of Anglo-Saxons, Gaelic clans, Welsh tribes or Viking settlers. Forge alliances, manage burgeoning settlements, raise armies and embark on campaigns of conquest across the most detailed Total War map to date.

There’s ten different playable factions: West Seaxe, Mierce, The Gaels – Mide and Circenn, The Welsh – Gwined and Strat Clut, The Great Viking Army – Northymbre and East Engle and finally The Viking Sea Kings – Dyflin and Sudreyar. Who will you be controlling?

A note about multiplayer: It's compatible between Mac and Linux, but you cannot play online against Windows players.

If I’ve counted them correctly, this makes the 7th Total War game to arrive on Linux from Feral (there's 8 total, with one not done by Feral), so it’s pleasing to see Feral continue to bring such popular titles over.

Here's a few initial benchmarks - 1080p

Here's a look at how it stacks up against the Windows version - 1080p:

Performance looks pretty good overall, certainly seems to be smooth. When comparing it directly to Windows 10, what it was originally designed for, it's impressive the scores are as close as they are.

In terms of a full review, I’m handing this one over to BTRE who will be able to do it justice. Keep an eye out for that in the coming days.

You can find Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia on Humble Store, Feral Store and Steam.

As a reminder, we also still have Life is Strange: Before the Storm and another game currently being teased to come to Linux from Feral Interactive.

liamdawe 7 June 2018 at 11:00 am UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
Added some initial Linux benchmarks.
riusma 7 June 2018 at 11:15 am UTC
View PC info
From the artwork I will say: Hellblade: senua's sacrifice confirmed as the next game ported to Linux by Feral!
hihu 7 June 2018 at 11:30 am UTC
View PC info
Do you need Ubuntu 18.1 to play this? According to the system requirements SteamOS is not supported.


Last edited by hihu at 7 June 2018 at 11:30 am UTC
cdnr1 7 June 2018 at 11:34 am UTC
View PC info
wy are the requirements higher than the windows version
liamdawe 7 June 2018 at 11:40 am UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
cdnr1wy are the requirements higher than the windows version
Usually based on what Feral was able to test on. Naturally they have a limited amount of CPUs and GPUs to test on. That's what they told us before anyway.
Xpander 7 June 2018 at 11:55 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
1440p Ultra with Ryzen 7 1700X @3.9ghz, GTX 1070

52 FPS average
image


Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1thLrlFQALI


Last edited by Xpander at 7 June 2018 at 12:24 pm UTC
mcphail 7 June 2018 at 12:01 pm UTC
  • Supporter
Lordy, I really need to upgrade my machine so I can play some of these feral games. I'd love to make the King of Alt Clut the rightful overlord of the British people. Damn those Norse, Germans and Gaels!
Jahimself 7 June 2018 at 12:03 pm UTC
View PC info
Performance seems to be very good once again oO
liamdawe 7 June 2018 at 12:05 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
Added a comparison against Windows 10.
shawnsterp 7 June 2018 at 12:25 pm UTC
Are all these Total War games they keep pumping out actually different? I have a couple but I gotta admit I haven't really gotten around to playing them.
