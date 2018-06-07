Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia is now officially available for Linux

Feral Interactive have once again delivered for strategy games fans, with the release today of Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia for Linux. As a reminder, this is another Linux port that's Vulkan-only as Feral are now full steam ahead with this newer API.

About the game:

Thrones of Britannia is a standalone Total War game which will challenge you to re-write a critical moment in history, one that will come to define the future of modern Britain. With ten playable factions, you must build and defend a kingdom to the glory of Anglo-Saxons, Gaelic clans, Welsh tribes or Viking settlers. Forge alliances, manage burgeoning settlements, raise armies and embark on campaigns of conquest across the most detailed Total War map to date.

There’s ten different playable factions: West Seaxe, Mierce, The Gaels – Mide and Circenn, The Welsh – Gwined and Strat Clut, The Great Viking Army – Northymbre and East Engle and finally The Viking Sea Kings – Dyflin and Sudreyar. Who will you be controlling?

A note about multiplayer: It's compatible between Mac and Linux, but you cannot play online against Windows players.

If I’ve counted them correctly, this makes the 7th Total War game to arrive on Linux from Feral (there's 8 total, with one not done by Feral), so it’s pleasing to see Feral continue to bring such popular titles over.

Here's a few initial benchmarks - 1080p

Here's a look at how it stacks up against the Windows version - 1080p:

Performance looks pretty good overall, certainly seems to be smooth. When comparing it directly to Windows 10, what it was originally designed for, it's impressive the scores are as close as they are.

In terms of a full review, I’m handing this one over to BTRE who will be able to do it justice. Keep an eye out for that in the coming days.

You can find Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia on Humble Store, Feral Store and Steam.

As a reminder, we also still have Life is Strange: Before the Storm and another game currently being teased to come to Linux from Feral Interactive.