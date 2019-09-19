Total War Saga: TROY officially announced and it will be coming to Linux next year

Good news for fans of strategy games today as Total War Saga: TROY has been officially announced by Creative Assembly and SEGA. It's also getting a Linux port once again from Feral Interactive.

Inspired by Homer’s Iliad, it focuses on the historical flashpoint of the Trojan War, evolving the series with new period-inspired features. Creative Assembly said you will be able to explore it from both the Greek and Trojan perspectives allowing you to peel back "the layers of myth and legend to reveal the realities that may have inspired them". Taking place in the late Bronze Age, this will be the the furthest back in time the Total War franchise has gone with its setting.

Right on the Steam store page, it very clearly states "A Total War Saga: TROY will be released for macOS and Linux shortly after Windows.". Feral Interactive will be doing the port just like they did with previous Total War titles as confirmed on their official site. Exciting to see another top title officially coming to Linux—brilliant!

Combat should be quite interesting given the setting and the time period, as it will be focusing mostly on infantry warfare with bigger variation in light, medium and heavy classes that will be available. They say this will also include many new active and passive battle abilities, allowing for plenty of different tactics. You will also have various special units and champions including Achilles and the Trojan prince Hector.

Hero versus Hero combat is also going to play a major role in battles, with you being able to taunt another into a duel. This will then create an area around them and other units will not intervene. It won't be quite as locked down as the system in THREE KINGDOMS though, so you can move a hero unit away from the challenge once the effect has worn off.

Want some extra info and have questions? See the official FAQ post on the Total War blog.

It shouldn't be too big a surprise, since it was leaked in a trademark filing earlier this year. You can wishlist and follow it on Steam ready for release next year.