Total War Saga: TROY officially announced and it will be coming to Linux next year

Good news for fans of strategy games today as Total War Saga: TROY has been officially announced by Creative Assembly and SEGA. It's also getting a Linux port once again from Feral Interactive.

Inspired by Homer’s Iliad, it focuses on the historical flashpoint of the Trojan War, evolving the series with new period-inspired features. Creative Assembly said you will be able to explore it from both the Greek and Trojan perspectives allowing you to peel back "the layers of myth and legend to reveal the realities that may have inspired them". Taking place in the late Bronze Age, this will be the the furthest back in time the Total War franchise has gone with its setting.

Right on the Steam store page, it very clearly states "A Total War Saga: TROY will be released for macOS and Linux shortly after Windows.". Feral Interactive will be doing the port just like they did with previous Total War titles as confirmed on their official site. Exciting to see another top title officially coming to Linux—brilliant!

Combat should be quite interesting given the setting and the time period, as it will be focusing mostly on infantry warfare with bigger variation in light, medium and heavy classes that will be available. They say this will also include many new active and passive battle abilities, allowing for plenty of different tactics. You will also have various special units and champions including Achilles and the Trojan prince Hector.

Hero versus Hero combat is also going to play a major role in battles, with you being able to taunt another into a duel. This will then create an area around them and other units will not intervene. It won't be quite as locked down as the system in THREE KINGDOMS though, so you can move a hero unit away from the challenge once the effect has worn off.

Want some extra info and have questions? See the official FAQ post on the Total War blog.

It shouldn't be too big a surprise, since it was leaked in a trademark filing earlier this year. You can wishlist and follow it on Steam ready for release next year.

8 comments

Tchey 19 September 2019 at 2:46 pm UTC
Too bad it's going to be "historical", and not "mythological" with beasts, gods, etc.
gojul 19 September 2019 at 2:49 pm UTC
Great but I hope Feral did not drop the ball with Linux. We're still waiting for Shadow of the Tomb Raider... :-(
wvstolzing 19 September 2019 at 2:59 pm UTC
TcheyToo bad it's going to be "historical", and not "mythological" with beasts, gods, etc.

Given how little we currently know about the historical event, I think their 'historical' account would end up being just Homer without the supernatural bits. (Not that my memory is at all fresh on this subject, but the supernatural bits in the Iliad are nowhere as fantastical as those in the Odyssey in any case.)
Mountain Man 19 September 2019 at 3:22 pm UTC
TcheyToo bad it's going to be "historical", and not "mythological" with beasts, gods, etc.
In that case, you want Total War: Warhammer.

As for me, I think the market is over saturated with Total War games. The only thing different between each of them is the setting and graphics. They could just sell the Total War gaming engine and then sell "scenario packs" offering different eras and military technologies.
Swiftpaw 19 September 2019 at 6:18 pm UTC
Sad they aren't doing something new for a change, like giving Linux support for new DOOM or some other new big games like that.


lunix 19 September 2019 at 6:35 pm UTC
TcheyToo bad it's going to be "historical", and not "mythological" with beasts, gods, etc.

Maybe a Troy Mod for TW: Warhammer?
sarmad 19 September 2019 at 7:34 pm UTC
Out of the 25 games Feral has released for Linux so far, 10 are strategy games!
afettouhi 19 September 2019 at 8:22 pm UTC
gojulGreat but I hope Feral did not drop the ball with Linux. We're still waiting for Shadow of the Tomb Raider... :-(

Don't forget LiS2!
