11 years later Minecraft sells over 200 million copies

It's hard to believe that Minecraft, a blocky survival game originally created over a weekend has gone onto sell over 200 million copies.
Originally made by Markus "Notch" Persson, who later created the company Mojang to carry it forward. Persson then sold it all to Microsoft for 2.5 billion dollars and here we are 11 or so years later since the early builds and it's now sold over 200 million copies.
The thing is, Minecraft is still growing and a lot too. It was announced back in 2016 that Minecraft had sold over 100 million so they've managed to add another 100 million in only a few years which is madness. On YouTube for example as well, last year Google announced that Minecraft was the most-watched game on the whole platform and it wasn't even close to anything else.
As a bit of a celebration and in true corporate form, Mojang announced a very slight re-brand to Mojang Studios since they're now operating as multi-title, multi-location company. It even came with a fancy PR video:
You can buy Minecraft Java Edition (which supports Linux) on the official site.
Minecraft Dungeons is their next title, which will appear on May 26. Since they're now owned by Microsoft, as expected it's not going to have Linux support. Microsoft "loves Linux" only in certain situations of course (hello cloud stuff) and gaming isn't really one of them. Thankfully though, from a few reports we've been sent by people in the Beta it appears to work in Wine.
The Java Edition is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux, but the "Windows" Edition is compatible with Windows, XBox, PS4, and Switch. And, to make things worse, buying one does not give you access to the second.
In return, an average folk will buy the so-called "Windows" Edition because he's on Windows and once it is bought, he won't be able to play with a friend on Mac, or Linux, or on a console. In a world where Fortnite is completely cross-platform, I find this strategy outrageous.
CreakIn return, an average folk will buy the so-called "Windows" Edition because he's on Windows and once it is bought, he won't be able to play with a friend on Mac, or Linux, or on a console. In a world where Fortnite is completely cross-platform, I find this strategy outrageous.In fairness, it's called the "Bedrock" edition, but I can't disagree.
I remain convinced that a condition of Notch's sale to Microsoft was that development of the Java PC edition be maintained, and MS just said, “Yeah, sure, whatever,” then upgraded the Pocket Edition to the default for Win10 and consoles. I can't find a recent comparison of all the versions, but I know a year ago when total sales topped 175 million, the original PC edition “only” accounted for 30 million. I don't think it's unreasonable to assume that the vast majority of current players are on Bedrock, or Bedrock-based, versions (given that hardly anyone will still be playing the entirely separate XBox 360/PS3 codebase, which boosted sales massively when those versions came out).
Note also that although the Raspberry Pi Edition was also based on what eventually became Bedrock, it has never been updated. The last release was in 2013, before the MS takeover. When asked about it in 2016, Tommaso Checchi (who works at Redmond, not Stockholm) said, “Win10 runs on the Pi so you can run the Win10 version there!“
And people try to say EEE is a thing of the past.
Oh, Microsoft Linux.
https://web.archive.org/web/20100507070939/http://minecraft.net/about.jsp
and then you will know how I think about Mojang ... or Notch. They broke a promise they made to me when I bought the game. But maybe they would say that purchases did not die down. On the other hand, they removed that statement from the website so I would say they do not intend to honor that promise anyways. And I somehow doubt (as Dunc also noticed) that the Java edition is seeing many new sales nowadays ...
The mods have made Minecraft great. But Mojang and Microsoft have been very half-hearted in supporting it, if at all.
The Bedrock version and others are not compatible with the original Java-Client Mods and and therefore do not play a role on Youtube and Twitch. Raytracing is very nice, but after a few hours you get tired of it and the Sildur Shader and Optifine do as well.
Microsoft has allowed Amazon to take over the Curse Client. So Amazon became the main hub for Minecraft Mods. How crazy is that? You just leave the most important aspect of your own game to your competitors, because you just not interested in it.
Microsoft has adopted a few mods. For example Computercraft for their Edu version. But much more powerful mods like Open Computers are ignored by MS and Mojang. Although Open Computers with its persistent machines fits much better into the Minecraft world.
Overall Minecraft could be much more successful if Microsoft would involve the community more. Running a modded server is an uphill battle to this day. At the same time one of the best gaming experiences you can have.
Last edited by 1xok on 18 May 2020 at 9:44 pm UTC
haikuFinally a tux badge that look modern
Wow. That looks gorgeous. Imagine Steam using this instead of the SteamOS icon. I mean, having an icon is better than nothing. But wow that icon is slick and I've love to see it used elsewhere. Could be under copyright unless they are using some kind of icon pack that web devs use.
