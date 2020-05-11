11 years later Minecraft sells over 200 million copies

It's hard to believe that Minecraft, a blocky survival game originally created over a weekend has gone onto sell over 200 million copies.

Originally made by Markus "Notch" Persson, who later created the company Mojang to carry it forward. Persson then sold it all to Microsoft for 2.5 billion dollars and here we are 11 or so years later since the early builds and it's now sold over 200 million copies.

The thing is, Minecraft is still growing and a lot too. It was announced back in 2016 that Minecraft had sold over 100 million so they've managed to add another 100 million in only a few years which is madness. On YouTube for example as well, last year Google announced that Minecraft was the most-watched game on the whole platform and it wasn't even close to anything else.

As a bit of a celebration and in true corporate form, Mojang announced a very slight re-brand to Mojang Studios since they're now operating as multi-title, multi-location company. It even came with a fancy PR video:

You can buy Minecraft Java Edition (which supports Linux) on the official site.

Minecraft Dungeons is their next title, which will appear on May 26. Since they're now owned by Microsoft, as expected it's not going to have Linux support. Microsoft "loves Linux" only in certain situations of course (hello cloud stuff) and gaming isn't really one of them. Thankfully though, from a few reports we've been sent by people in the Beta it appears to work in Wine.