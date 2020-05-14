Supporting Linux continues to be worthwhile for ΔV: Rings of Saturn

Back in September last year the developer of ΔV: Rings of Saturn mentioned how cross-platform support was worth it, and it continues to be the case.

ΔV: Rings of Saturn is a hard sci-fi, top-down space mining simulator, with every aspect backed up by "real physics and science". Built with the open source Godot Engine, Kodera Software have crafted quite an impressive space sim that continues to advance through Early Access.

Since releasing on Steam in August last year, the developer shared this new image of their stats confirming this is just data from Steam:

As expected, Windows makes up the majority of sales. However, around 13% for Linux and macOS together is still quite a big chunk.

For a smaller developer, that 13% can make a huge difference, especially considering the size of Steam and how many indie games go almost completely unnoticed. It also helps that they're using Godot Engine, which Kodera Software said has "awesome multi-platform support".

If you've never seen ΔV: Rings of Saturn, do check out their more recent trailer below:

You can buy your own copy of ΔV: Rings of Saturn on itch.io and Steam. Check out the demo to test some of the basics, it can be a little tricky to get started but once you get going it's wonderful.

They're not alone in getting above-average (and well above Linux user share) of sales from Linux on Steam. Speaking only recently to Bytten Studio when they announced their Pokemon-fusion inspired Cassette Beasts, they also mentioned that at 5%-10% of their players were on Linux too.