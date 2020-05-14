We're live now on Twitch!
Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.

Supporting Linux continues to be worthwhile for ΔV: Rings of Saturn

By - | Views: 3,139

Back in September last year the developer of ΔV: Rings of Saturn mentioned how cross-platform support was worth it, and it continues to be the case.

ΔV: Rings of Saturn is a hard sci-fi, top-down space mining simulator, with every aspect backed up by "real physics and science". Built with the open source Godot Engine, Kodera Software have crafted quite an impressive space sim that continues to advance through Early Access.

Since releasing on Steam in August last year, the developer shared this new image of their stats confirming this is just data from Steam:

As expected, Windows makes up the majority of sales. However, around 13% for Linux and macOS together is still quite a big chunk.

For a smaller developer, that 13% can make a huge difference, especially considering the size of Steam and how many indie games go almost completely unnoticed. It also helps that they're using Godot Engine, which Kodera Software said has "awesome multi-platform support".

If you've never seen ΔV: Rings of Saturn, do check out their more recent trailer below:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

You can buy your own copy of ΔV: Rings of Saturn on itch.io and Steam. Check out the demo to test some of the basics, it can be a little tricky to get started but once you get going it's wonderful.

They're not alone in getting above-average (and well above Linux user share) of sales from Linux on Steam. Speaking only recently to Bytten Studio when they announced their Pokemon-fusion inspired Cassette Beasts, they also mentioned that at 5%-10% of their players were on Linux too.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Exploration, Godot Engine, Indie Game, Sales Numbers, Simulation, Space | Apps: ΔV: Rings of Saturn
15 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
6 comments

jrt 14 May 2020 at 4:06 pm UTC
View PC info
oh wow, that market share is huge!
Tchey 14 May 2020 at 4:44 pm UTC
View PC info
Nice to see numbers above one% !
stan 14 May 2020 at 5:16 pm UTC
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Nice.
If only the publisher of the game I’m working on also believed that a Linux release is more important than a Mac release…
Valck 14 May 2020 at 7:00 pm UTC
View PC info
Been quite enjoying it, and glad to see it work out for Kodera. Space, Godot, itch.io, and of course Linux... ticks all the right boxes.
Dedale 14 May 2020 at 9:05 pm UTC
View PC info
I am glad it works out for those developers !

It takes them risk and effort.

Edit: And there are so many (good) space games out there. Very competitive segment.


Last edited by Dedale on 14 May 2020 at 9:14 pm UTC
noderunner 14 May 2020 at 10:36 pm UTC
View PC info
I bought it, it's pretty good.

If you're looking for a discount there's communities of volunteers like Coupon Dumpster that facilitate the sharing of coupons, and they have 3x 75% off coupons you can request right now. (I'm not affiliated with this group, I just use them sometimes.)
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Some popular articles from the last month:
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Story Time: „Angelo and Deemon“
Add your own livestream here.
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc