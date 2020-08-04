LunarG releases new Vulkan SDK with DirectX Shader Compiler for Linux and more

LunarG have today, August 4 2020, released a new and enhanced version of their Vulkan SDK (software development kit).

What exactly is it? The Vulkan SDK is a collection of essential tools used by developers to assist in development and debugging of Vulkan applications. LunarG works with the Vulkan Working Group over at The Khronos Group to keep it open source, and provide ongoing upgrades to it.

Here's the highlights of Vulkan SDK 1.2.148:

The Vulkan Configurator (vkconfig) has been redesigned resulting in many improvements to its capabilities and ease of use for the application developer. Vkconfig is a graphical application that allows users to specify which layers will be loaded by Vulkan applications at runtime. New vkconfig enhancements include better ease of use for the application developer and improved capabilities.

Validation Layer support has been added for Vulkan Synchronization that supports single command buffers. This validation is exposed by the Vulkan Configurator for easy enablement. The code is in 'alpha mode'.

The DirectX Shader Compiler (DXC) executable for Windows, Linux, and macOS are now available with this SDK.

There's also support for these new extensions: VK_EXT_image_robustness, VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float, VK_EXT_directfb_surface, VK_EXT_fragment_density_map2, VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state along with improved validation coverage.

On the subject of platform support, the Vulkan SDK has now moved on from Ubuntu 16.04 to Ubuntu 20.04 for support.

You can find the Vulkan SDK here.

In other related software news for game development and Vulkan, the excellent RenderDoc stand-alone graphics debugger recently had a big release too. RenderDoc v1.9 went out in late July, adding in two major features for Vulkan with: pixel history and shader debugging which look to be extremely useful.