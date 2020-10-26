A reminder of some recent Linux game releases - October 2020 edition

We're live now on Twitch!
Despite this feeling like the longest year ever, time continues moving on and there's been a number of great games released with Linux support in the last few months.

It's time to slow down a bit, and take a look at what developers have been bringing their games over to Linux officially because it's easy to get swallowed up in a sea of news. This will also serve as a nice starting point for anyone out for a new Linux game right now. Since this is a reminder listicle, we will link to previous articles.

Here's just a small slice of what's worth looking at that's available now:

  • Gravity Ace - John Watson
    • Genre: Arcade Action, Released: 22nd October (early access)

  • Unspottable - GrosChevaux
    • Genre: Party Game, Released: 22nd October

  • Ziggurat 2 - Milkstone Studios
    • Genre: First-person shooter rogue-lite, Released: 22nd October (early access)

  • Disc Room - Terri, Dose, Kitty, JW
    • Genre: Top-down Action, Released: 22nd October

  • GONNER2 - Art in Heart
    • Genre: Action Platformer, Released: 22nd October

  • Tenderfoot Tactics - Ice Water Games
    • Genre: Open-world tactics RPG, Released: 21st October

  • ScourgeBringer - Flying Oak Games
    • Genre: Action-platformer Rogue-lite, Released: 21st October

  • Vaporum: Lockdown - Fatbot Games
    • Genre: First-person Dungeon Crawler, Released: 16th October

  • Space Crew - Runner Duck
    • Genre: Real-time strategy, Released: 15th October

  • Frick, Inc. - Kenney
    • Genre: Puzzle, Released: 10th October

  • art of rally - Funselektor Labs
    • Genre: Racing, Released: 23rd September

  • Breakpoint - Studio Aesthesia
    • Genre: Arcade Action, Released: 23rd September

  • Unrailed! - Indoor Astronaut
    • Genre: Co-op building action, Released: 23rd September

  • Blasphemous - The Game Kitchen
    • Genre: Action Platformer, Released: 21st September

  • Songs of Syx - Gamatron AB
    • Genre: Strategy City-Builder, Released: 21st September (early access)

  • Desperados III - Mimimi Games
    • Genre: Real Time Tactics, Released: 2nd September

  • Crusader Kings III - Paradox Development Studio
    • Genre: Grand Strategy, Released: 1st September

Amnesia: Rebirth also released recently on October 20 but the Linux build was in quite a state at launch, they're hoping to have it sorted by the next patch.

That's a really great list! In such a short amount of time we had a sudden surge of varied, and high quality Linux game releases. Have you found a new favourite over the last few months? Do let us know in the comments.

If you wish to easily follow Linux releases, you can do so with the New Release tag. All our tags have dedicated RSS feeds for people who wish to follow something specific. Just click a tag for more.

10 comments

Dedale about 14 hours ago
View PC info
I was expecting CARRION to be in that list but maybe it is a tad too old ? You seemed to really like that game, Liam. I bought it on the recent sale and it is fun.

Linux native gaming is far from dead.
Liam Dawe about 14 hours ago
View PC info
  • Admin
Quoting: DedaleI was expecting CARRION to be in that list but maybe it is a tad too old ? You seemed to really like that game, Liam. I bought it on the recent sale and it is fun.
Hey, that is indeed a fantastic choice of game but I purposefully kept this list to the very-recent.
Cyril about 14 hours ago
View PC info
Still waiting for the Linux releases of Vaporum: Lockdown and Blashpemous on GOG.
I'm not confident about the second one though... Liam could you ask The Game Kitchen about it?
Patola about 13 hours ago
View PC info
QuoteAmnesia: Rebirth also released recently on October 20 but the Linux build was in quite a state at launch, they're hoping to have it sorted by the next patch.
There is a beta "linux_test" branch now that solves the rendering problems, at least with NVIDIA drivers. The fullscreen problem is still there, but in icewm it can be resolved by pressing Alt-F11 when playing the game, and I guess other window managers have their own way to deal with that too (or wmctrl in the last case).
NeoTheFox about 13 hours ago
View PC info
All rendering problems of Amnesia is solved by patch 1.0.4 for me on Mesa/AMD already. I also had to put this into the command:
MESA_GL_VERSION_OVERRIDE=4.2COMPAT %command%
With this, it works without any issues, and I think I'm either halfway through or near the end right now.
whizse about 13 hours ago
  • Supporter
Quoting: NeoTheFoxAll rendering problems of Amnesia is solved by patch 1.0.4 for me on Mesa/AMD already. I also had to put this into the command:
MESA_GL_VERSION_OVERRIDE=4.2COMPAT %command%
With this, it works without any issues, and I think I'm either halfway through or near the end right now.
No patch or update on GOG yet I'm sorry to say.

Do let us know if you're able to complete the game. My biggest fear* is a game breaking bug at the end of the game, fixed by a patch that breaks all previous saves.

* also spiders.
Patola about 13 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: whizse
Quoting: NeoTheFoxAll rendering problems of Amnesia is solved by patch 1.0.4 for me on Mesa/AMD already. I also had to put this into the command:
MESA_GL_VERSION_OVERRIDE=4.2COMPAT %command%
With this, it works without any issues, and I think I'm either halfway through or near the end right now.
No patch or update on GOG yet I'm sorry to say.

Maybe this binary patching of the executable suggested on the steam forums can help? https://steamcommunity.com/app/999220/discussions/0/4227150602817771843/?ctp=6
Swiftpaw about 11 hours ago
View PC info
Serious Sam 4.

Oh wait, even Croteam who released the first Steam game for Linux, Serious Sam 3, is dropping Linux support now.

As you can tell, I'm not at all salty about it or concerned about the decline of gaming on my OS. :D
g000h about 11 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: SwiftpawSerious Sam 4.

Oh wait, even Croteam who released the first Steam game for Linux, Serious Sam 3, is dropping Linux support now.

As you can tell, I'm not at all salty about it or concerned about the decline of gaming on my OS. :D


As much as the disappearance of Serious Sam 4 from the immediate native Linux gaming arsenal is an annoyance - I'm not annoyed by the fact that games like Ion Fury and Prodeus (due out very soon) continue to take up the slack. I'm seriously looking forward to Prodeus (next month).
Swiftpaw about 10 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: g000h
Quoting: SwiftpawSerious Sam 4.

Oh wait, even Croteam who released the first Steam game for Linux, Serious Sam 3, is dropping Linux support now.

As you can tell, I'm not at all salty about it or concerned about the decline of gaming on my OS. :D


As much as the disappearance of Serious Sam 4 from the immediate native Linux gaming arsenal is an annoyance - I'm not annoyed by the fact that games like Ion Fury and Prodeus (due out very soon) continue to take up the slack. I'm seriously looking forward to Prodeus (next month).

Definitely, and same here. Finally our New DOOM will arrive, as long as it's a good game! :3

But SS4 was a loss, especially given the developer had developed their engine to have Linux and VR support, but then they just suddenly drop it for their newest game? Insanity...
