A reminder of some recent Linux game releases - October 2020 edition

Despite this feeling like the longest year ever, time continues moving on and there's been a number of great games released with Linux support in the last few months.

It's time to slow down a bit, and take a look at what developers have been bringing their games over to Linux officially because it's easy to get swallowed up in a sea of news. This will also serve as a nice starting point for anyone out for a new Linux game right now. Since this is a reminder listicle, we will link to previous articles.

Here's just a small slice of what's worth looking at that's available now:

Gravity Ace - John Watson Genre: Arcade Action, Released: 22nd October (early access)



Unspottable - GrosChevaux Genre: Party Game, Released: 22nd October



Ziggurat 2 - Milkstone Studios Genre: First-person shooter rogue-lite, Released: 22nd October (early access)



Disc Room - Terri, Dose, Kitty, JW Genre: Top-down Action, Released: 22nd October



GONNER2 - Art in Heart Genre: Action Platformer, Released: 22nd October



Tenderfoot Tactics - Ice Water Games Genre: Open-world tactics RPG, Released: 21st October



ScourgeBringer - Flying Oak Games Genre: Action-platformer Rogue-lite, Released: 21st October



9 Monkeys of Shaolin - Sobaka Studio Genre: Beat 'em up, Released: 16th October



Vaporum: Lockdown - Fatbot Games Genre: First-person Dungeon Crawler, Released: 16th October



Space Crew - Runner Duck Genre: Real-time strategy, Released: 15th October



The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - Jackbox Games Genre: Party Game, Released: 15th October



Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest - Different Tales Genre: Choice-based Visual Novel, Released: 13th October



Frick, Inc. - Kenney Genre: Puzzle, Released: 10th October



art of rally - Funselektor Labs Genre: Racing, Released: 23rd September



Breakpoint - Studio Aesthesia Genre: Arcade Action, Released: 23rd September



Unrailed! - Indoor Astronaut Genre: Co-op building action, Released: 23rd September



Blasphemous - The Game Kitchen Genre: Action Platformer, Released: 21st September



Songs of Syx - Gamatron AB Genre: Strategy City-Builder, Released: 21st September (early access)



Desperados III - Mimimi Games Genre: Real Time Tactics, Released: 2nd September



Crusader Kings III - Paradox Development Studio Genre: Grand Strategy, Released: 1st September



Amnesia: Rebirth also released recently on October 20 but the Linux build was in quite a state at launch, they're hoping to have it sorted by the next patch.

That's a really great list! In such a short amount of time we had a sudden surge of varied, and high quality Linux game releases. Have you found a new favourite over the last few months? Do let us know in the comments.

