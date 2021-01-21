Jumpala is an intense score-fighting highly competitive action-platformer out now

Jump across platforms to turn them your colour, use abilities to mess with your opponents and try to keep platforms your colour as they fall off the screen to score - Jumpala is a lot of fun.

Developed by Yokereba Games, this is a "first-class" Linux game developed by a long time Linux user who mentioned how they "consider it a Linux-first game since most of my testing was done on my main machine".

The main game mechanic is actually much the same as Spryjinx, a DOS game from the 90s. They took that basic idea, made it a whole lot prettier and threw in multiple unique characters each with their own ability. The result of this is a game that's really easy to pick up and play, while also very difficult to master. Check out the release trailer:

Feature Highlight:

4-player competitive action. Compete with your friends in fast-paced free for alls, or team up in 2v2 matches. No friends? Go up against challenging CPUs, or compete against others in online 1v1s.

Easy to learn, tough to master. If you want to be the best, you'll have to plan your routes, practice your timing, and perfect your positioning—all while being mindful of your opponents.

A wide variety of stages. Each stage has unique features and hazards to watch out for.

Original set of characters. Each character has their own unique abilities and playstyle.

Jumpala is another great local and online multiplayer game for when you don't have a lot of time to spare. Easy to play a few matches when you want to, and also easy to get sucked right into it and play for an hour solid as you try to beat the menacing AI. Great fun overall playing against both other people and CPU players.

It gives off a unique feel not found often, comparable to the likes of the competitive intensity found in games like SpeedRunners. You don't need to be as maddeningly quick in Jumpala though, although you do need to be somewhat quick on your toes to react to the movements of other players. This can be tricky, and with the layout of the maps and the way the platforms flow in you need to find ways to outmaneuver each other.

Frantic, works well and a lot of fun.

You can buy Jumpala on Steam plus there's also a demo available.