NES-style free chiptune music maker FamiStudio has a new release up

Free, open source and a lot of fun to get mixing, FamiStudio is a wonderful application for making some retro tunes and there's a new release available. The feature list has grown quite a lot over the last year, along with gaining Linux builds to make it as cross-platform as possible.

What's new in FamiStudio 2.3.0? Here's the highlights:

  • MP3 export
  • Video export
  • Song merge functionality
  • Duty cycle effect track support (equivalent of Vxx in FamiTracker)
  • Special paste improvements (repeat, effects, etc.)
  • Special delete
  • Copy patterns to different channels in sequencer
  • Option to display note labels in piano roll
  • FamiTracker tempo improvements (delayed notes, cuts, fixes).
  • Added support for Cxx (Halt) FamiTracker effect.
  • Option to export each channel to a seperate WAV/MP3 file.
  • Small DPCM improvements (Drag & drop, bit reverse option)
  • Small tempo improvements
  • Sound engine code size reduction

Want to see it properly in action? You can see their updated full tutorial below:

Something we mentioned before that's worth repeating: with it being open source, they do take contributions but they also expect things to work across all three platforms they support being Linux, macOS and Windows. Wonderful to see feature-parity being required, would be nice if more projects were like this.

Want to try it yourself? Find it on GitHub and the official site.

Tags: Apps, Game Dev, Music, Open Source
2 comments

InverseTelecine a day ago
This looks really cool! I'd like to be able to make simple music for short videos, and this feels like it might be a little more manageable for someone with no musical ability.
axredneck about 18 hours ago
Quoting: InverseTelecineThis looks really cool! I'd like to be able to make simple music for short videos, and this feels like it might be a little more manageable for someone with no musical ability.
Imho LMMS is a bit better for "simple music for short videos", while FamiStudio is useful if you want to play your short videos on NES.
