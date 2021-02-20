Open source RTS 0 A.D. Alpha 24 is out now with plenty of new features

After a few years of waiting, Wildfire Games have released a big upgrade for the free and open source real-time strategy game 0 A.D. with Alpha 24 now available. Still one of the most impressive open source games around, their attention to detail on it is impressive.
This latest version is named Xšayāršā, after Xerxes the Great, ruler of the Achaemenid Empire from 485 to 465 BC.
Quite a feature-filled upgrade with highlights including building snapping, improvements to the renderer, a hotkey editor, unit formation improvements, status effects, improvements to the online Lobby system, new models, new skirmish maps, unit behaviour improvements and more. Release trailer is below:
Direct Link
One of the features that makes me most curious about this release is the inclusion of a "Reinforcement-learning interface", which they say can use Machine Learning to teach the AI how to play. Sounds very interesting and the team is rather excited to see it included as it allows for the setup of more complex environments without having to recode everything. Looks like we might see some fun AI to fight against in future.
Quite a lot of rendering improvements were made too, along with bumping up the lowest possible OpenGL requirement to run it to 2.0 so it should still work on pretty old GPUs. With this they added in anti-aliasing support with FXAA and MSAA now possible plus there's also a Contrast Adaptive Sharpening filter now available.
Now that this long development cycle is over, which included an upgrade to some major internals, they're hoping to be a lot more regular with releases.
The full list of changes can be found in the release post.
Find out more on the official site.
Quoting: AkonadyIf they stop with this Open Source bs they could sell the game, make money from it, and turn the game into a real game, hiring developers, not this garbage, this game is not even close to Age of Empires, sorry. But hey, they still got 1.000 years to finish the game.I get you're passionate and want it to be "finished" but you seem to misunderstand. Just because it's open source, doesn't mean they can't charge for it. Calling it "bs" (bullshit), is very silly. If you want to help them and possibly speed it up then donate to them and show them it's worth it.
The alternative is that gamers could "build their own copy from source". Most Mac & Windows users aren't gonna do that obviously.
Arguing that "open source" somehow prevents this is just naive & ignant.
Money may tear down some barriers & lower friction speeding up product production but it doesn't open every door and fix every problem.
If you want to help them cover costs or buy them some pizza, coffee or beer you can do so here:
https://play0ad.com/community/donate/
Quoting: AkonadyIf they stop with this Open Source bs they could sell the game, make money from it, and turn the game into a real game, hiring developers, not this garbage, this game is not even close to Age of Empires, sorry.You, friend, have very poor taste. You probably would not recognize a great game if it were sitting on your sofa, drinking your beers…
Quoting: AkonadyIf they stop with this Open Source bs they could sell the game, make money from it, and turn the game into a real game, hiring developers, not this garbage, this game is not even close to Age of Empires, sorry. But hey, they still got 1.000 years to finish the game.I've been reading the exact same kind of comments about using Linux as a desktop OS for years now. What strikes me the most is that those who make these statements either don't actually use a Linux DE, or they don't have to use macOS or Windows 10 on a regular basis, i.e. for actual work. I do, and as such I can't help laughing when I read such argumentation.
I read the same things about LibreOffice and stuff, it's all over the place, and yet I can find many instances where it fares better than the "serious" alternatives.
The point of developing 0ad is to have an open source game like AoE, and as such, it's been doing an amazing job.
