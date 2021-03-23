Nightfall Hacker goes free for Linux on the Snap store

Nightfall Hacker, a recently released brand new indie game release from James Harvey of Teradile has now become free for Linux users via the Snap store. It's a homage to The Nightfall Incident, an early 2000s game available on the LEGO website.

You can see the trailer below:

From our original article on the release:

"Back in the day, I was heavily into LEGO's The Nightfall Incident – a turn-based browser game about hacking on a 2D grid. Although the game was simple, some of the levels required a lot of thought – and the openness allowed you to approach each level in different ways. Years later, after learning to use Godot and looking for a game to make, the answer was obvious: a 2D hacking game with similar mechanics to The Nightfall Incident but improved in every way. The rest, as they say, is history." – James Harvey (Founder and Programmer, Teradile).

Hacking with simple, straightforward rules.

More than 100 levels to get through.

Nerve-wracking turn-based battles.

Custom level editor included.

Two single-player campaigns.

No actual reason has been given to us on why it went free for Linux, their PR team just mentioned to us it was happening. Now you can get it free as a Snap or on Steam as before.