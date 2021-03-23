Nightfall Hacker goes free for Linux on the Snap store

We're live now on Twitch!
Nightfall Hacker, a recently released brand new indie game release from James Harvey of Teradile has now become free for Linux users via the Snap store. It's a homage to The Nightfall Incident, an early 2000s game available on the LEGO website.

You can see the trailer below:

YouTube Thumbnail
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

From our original article on the release:

"Back in the day, I was heavily into LEGO's The Nightfall Incident – a turn-based browser game about hacking on a 2D grid. Although the game was simple, some of the levels required a lot of thought – and the openness allowed you to approach each level in different ways. Years later, after learning to use Godot and looking for a game to make, the answer was obvious: a 2D hacking game with similar mechanics to The Nightfall Incident but improved in every way. The rest, as they say, is history." – James Harvey (Founder and Programmer, Teradile).

  • Hacking with simple, straightforward rules.
  • More than 100 levels to get through.
  • Nerve-wracking turn-based battles.
  • Custom level editor included.
  • Two single-player campaigns.

No actual reason has been given to us on why it went free for Linux, their PR team just mentioned to us it was happening. Now you can get it free as a Snap or on Steam as before.

4 comments

Teradile about 12 hours ago
QuoteNo actual reason has been given to us on why it went free for Linux
The reason is that I haven't sold many copies on Steam, so I thought I might as well expose it to a bigger audience and let more people play it.
Redface about 9 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: Teradile
QuoteNo actual reason has been given to us on why it went free for Linux
The reason is that I haven't sold many copies on Steam, so I thought I might as well expose it to a bigger audience and let more people play it.

Thank you for making the game and offering it for free for Linux users Teradile.

I have played the tutorial so afr, and that seems to wrok, except I can not start it from the desktop, but only from caoommand line with

snap run nightfall-hacker

That is on Ubuntu 20.04 and 21.04. Maybe you just have to add a .desktop file so it can be launched by searching for it, and then also adding it as a favorite to the dock.


Last edited by Redface on 23 March 2021 at 4:23 pm UTC
Teradile about 6 hours ago
Quoting: RedfaceI have played the tutorial so afr, and that seems to wrok, except I can not start it from the desktop, but only from caoommand line with

snap run nightfall-hacker

That is on Ubuntu 20.04 and 21.04. Maybe you just have to add a .desktop file so it can be launched by searching for it, and then also adding it as a favorite to the dock.
I probably should have thought of that. It's next on my to-do list.
pageround about 2 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: Teradile
QuoteNo actual reason has been given to us on why it went free for Linux
The reason is that I haven't sold many copies on Steam, so I thought I might as well expose it to a bigger audience and let more people play it.

I just bought a copy on steam. Thanks for supporting linux. I've been dreaming of releasing a game for years with the idea of making it free for linux users / pay for windows and mac.

Cheers! I look forward to playing it tonight.
