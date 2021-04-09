Charles Games (Attentat 1942) sound positive about porting to Linux in their recap

Ondrej Trhon of Charles Games (Attentat 1942) has written up a blog post on Gamasutra about how things went after setting up an indie studio 13 months ago. Their game was originally released in 2017, so the studio itself wasn't formally created until much later.

For those who just want the Linux info, here you go:

In every discussion, there was always someone asking us whether the game will be available on Linux. With Flash, that was not possible. But since we switched to Unity, we were ready to try it. Several weeks after the Remembrance update, we followed the campaign with our Linux port. We sent notice to relevant media and forums and again, supported the event with a sale, this time on Humble Store. To be honest, the effort to port our game natively to Linux was not so big and the community was very supportive. The level of enthusiasm you get from dedicated Linux players is overwhelming, with players buying for example two copies straight away just so they can support your efforts in taking Linux as a platform seriously.

As for how the sales went? They gave a breakdown that showed, keeping in mind it launched in 2017 and only came to Linux in 2020:

Steam

Linux 4%

macOS 5%

Windows 91%

Humble Store (20x less overall sales vs Steam)

Linux: 33%

macOS: 19%

Windows: 48%

Another important note is Trhon explained how they "made the money back fairly quickly and now the resources invested into the Unity switch were slowly paying off". Always nice to see such a positive outcome for officially bringing your games to platforms like Linux.

Sounds like Attentat 1942 has a reasonbly good long-tail to it too, as it released in 2017 and yet 2020 sold more copies than any previous year combined. Interesting that happened, the same year it released for Linux don't you think?

You can pick up a copy of Attentat 1942 on Steam and itch.io. Looks like it was removed from Humble Store.

The team is currently working on Svoboda 1945, a historical follow up to Attentat 1942 and will support Linux at launch.