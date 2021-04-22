FMOD Studio 2.02 is out along with native Linux support

Enabling even more developers to work directly from Linux, FMOD Studio 2.02 has been released which includes (amongst other things) native support for Linux. This is actually pretty amazing! Since FMOD has quickly become the go-to audio solution for thousands of games and more use it all the time.

They're not just supporting Ubuntu either, they say it has support for a "wide range of distributions". It's got the major functionality of the Windows and macOS version too with a few caveats including specific formats where Linux has no encoder and no support for "control surfaces". Apart from that, it's all-in.

What actually is it though? Well, the developers describe it as an "end-to-end solution for adding sound and music to any game. Build adaptive audio using the FMOD Studio and play it in-game using the FMOD Engine.". It's ready to use directly with the likes of Unity and Unreal Engine, with a full API to integrate it with anything else.

For game developers wanting to use Linux, this could be something of a game-changer.

See the release notes for more and the official site.