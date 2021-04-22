We're live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!

FMOD Studio 2.02 is out along with native Linux support

By - | Views: 4,576

Enabling even more developers to work directly from Linux, FMOD Studio 2.02 has been released which includes (amongst other things) native support for Linux. This is actually pretty amazing! Since FMOD has quickly become the go-to audio solution for thousands of games and more use it all the time.

They're not just supporting Ubuntu either, they say it has support for a "wide range of distributions". It's got the major functionality of the Windows and macOS version too with a few caveats including specific formats where Linux has no encoder and no support for "control surfaces". Apart from that, it's all-in.

What actually is it though? Well, the developers describe it as an "end-to-end solution for adding sound and music to any game. Build adaptive audio using the FMOD Studio and play it in-game using the FMOD Engine.". It's ready to use directly with the likes of Unity and Unreal Engine, with a full API to integrate it with anything else.

For game developers wanting to use Linux, this could be something of a game-changer.

See the release notes for more and the official site.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Apps, Game Dev, Meta, New Release
29 Likes , Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
4 comments

TheSHEEEP a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Well, that is fairly amazing.
Since FMOD didn't really have Linux support (tool-wise), it was always out of the question to work with for me.
But now, that apparently changed.

Will certainly dig in at some point to see what it can do that Godot on its own can't.
pcavalcanti a day ago
View PC info
It's a .deb file. Why not appimage or flatpak?
drmoth a day ago
View PC info
This is great news. I worked on FMOD in a game some years ago and while they had Linux API support, FMOD studio was windows only, much to my chagrin. I never thought they'd make a native client.
elmapul a day ago
View PC info
great.
correct me if i'm wrong but fmod is one of the 2 most used tools for making music for games right?
afaik the other one is wwise
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Patreon, Liberapay or PayPal Donation.

We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
Add your own or view all
Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games