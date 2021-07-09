We're live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!

Muck is a crazy-popular free procedural survival game out now for Linux

By - | Views: 2,960

What seems to have come out of nowhere is Muck, a brand new survival game that blends in some random generation to make each playthrough different and it's now on Linux.

Originally released on June 5, the Linux release is now fully live. Seems it initially had Linux and macOS builds on itch for testing, with it now all being on Steam. It's a free game too, so you can try it without spending a penny. It was created by a developer who goes by "Dani", who is a very popular YouTuber too (over 2 million subscribers). So, it's not surprising that the game Muck is very popular.

Dani made a quite funny overview of how it came to be:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Trapped in the muck on an island, alone or with your friends, try to survive as long as possible by using the resources you find around the island.

Collect resources, craft tools, weapons, & armor, find items & build your base during day. But once night falls, mysterious enemies appear from the shadows. Using the resources and items you've crafted during the day, you must try and make it through the night.

Island throws you and your friends into a fun and action packed experience on a procedurally generated island. Do you have what it takes to survive?

Testing out the Linux version today, it all seems to work quite nicely. Since release it's hit over 40,000 user reviews and gained an "Overwhelmingly Positive" score, with it regularly seeing over 10,000 players online.

You can play Muck completely free on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Free Game, Indie Game, New Release, Online Co-op, Online Multiplayer, Steam, Survival | Apps: Muck
6 Likes , Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
No comments yet!

While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Patreon, Liberapay or PayPal Donation.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
See all, there's 5!
Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games