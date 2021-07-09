Muck is a crazy-popular free procedural survival game out now for Linux

What seems to have come out of nowhere is Muck, a brand new survival game that blends in some random generation to make each playthrough different and it's now on Linux.

Originally released on June 5, the Linux release is now fully live. Seems it initially had Linux and macOS builds on itch for testing, with it now all being on Steam. It's a free game too, so you can try it without spending a penny. It was created by a developer who goes by "Dani", who is a very popular YouTuber too (over 2 million subscribers). So, it's not surprising that the game Muck is very popular.

Dani made a quite funny overview of how it came to be:

Trapped in the muck on an island, alone or with your friends, try to survive as long as possible by using the resources you find around the island.



Collect resources, craft tools, weapons, & armor, find items & build your base during day. But once night falls, mysterious enemies appear from the shadows. Using the resources and items you've crafted during the day, you must try and make it through the night.



Island throws you and your friends into a fun and action packed experience on a procedurally generated island. Do you have what it takes to survive?

Testing out the Linux version today, it all seems to work quite nicely. Since release it's hit over 40,000 user reviews and gained an "Overwhelmingly Positive" score, with it regularly seeing over 10,000 players online.

You can play Muck completely free on Steam.