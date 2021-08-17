Check out the pumping new trailer for SPRAWL an upcoming hardcore FPS

SPRAWL is yet another promising upcoming FPS that we managed to get some new footage of thanks to the Realms Deep 2021 event, and it's looking really good. Mentioned here on GOL in a previous article, where the developer mentioned their clear plan to release it for Linux (plus a teaser shot of it running on Linux) so we've been itching to see more.

"SPRAWL is a hardcore retro FPS set in an endless cyberpunk megapolis. Escape the walled city and take on the militarized government of the sprawl. Fuelled by the blood of your enemies and a mysterious voice in your head, make your way towards the spire to topple whatever lays within."

From the new trailer below we get a furious soundtrack, wall-running, sliding and shooting, a shotgun so powerful you can jump with it and plenty of action to satisfy our appetites until whenever the release is (there's no date yet).

Gosh. That looks a bit good.

You can follow SPRAWL on Steam.