DXVK Native 1.9.2a is out for translating Direct 3D 9 / 10 / 11 to Vulkan for Linux games

DXVK Native is the fork of the original translation layer DXVK, the part of Proton that translates Direct 3D 9 / 10 / 11 to Vulkan but this is meant for Linux native builds and a new release is out now. Developed by Joshua Ashton who has been involved in DXVK, VKD3D-Proton, updating a few Valve games and more. Be sure to check out our previous interview!

The point of the project is for game and application ports to hopefully be quicker, as the developer won't need to write an entirely new rendering backend so it can help port development. Perhaps with the likes of the Steam Deck coming which uses SteamOS Linux, we might see more developers take a look at it.

With this being the second official release of DXVK Native, there's no special release notes but it does bump up all the support from the most recent version of the main DXVK project, including DLSS support. The project readme was also cleared up on a number of points.

Games known to use DXVK Native include: