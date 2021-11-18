We're live now on Twitch!
Beyond All Reason is shaping up to be a truly massive RTS

Based on the SpringRTS game engine, which itself started off by getting Total Annihilation into 3D, Beyond All Reason is going to be a standalone free RTS and it's coming along nicely.

The developers announced recently how they've been hacking away at the old Spring engine, to bring the performance up to modern standards. Some of what they've added in includes a whole new multithreaded pathing system, along with moving to modern OpenGL4 rendering. The result is impressive with better performance, and support for thousands more units and buildings in a single game.

A small showcase video was also put up:

YouTube Thumbnail
When speaking to one of their team on Reddit, to see if they will be bringing their engine changes (which remain open source on GitHub) to the main SpringRTS project they said:

Hard to say, because core spring dev is not too active these days and the changes in this fork are huge. We tried to get through with a smaller PR few months ago but reviewing took too long for it to be relevant.

There is a possibility it will just become the new main Spring version, but time will tell.

As for when they expect Beyond All Reason to see a proper release:

We are aiming for mid 2022 with Steam release though the game is kind of fully playable and even now.

From now on we are going to mostly add content like a sp campaign and improve lobby experience.

In a more recent video they showed off thousands of units on a map with plenty battling and it does look pretty spectacular overall:

YouTube Thumbnail
8 comments

TheRiddick about 20 hours ago
View PC info
Seems like they've achieve more then what Ashes of the Singularity can do (a buggy af game), and Planetary Annihilation.

At least with unit count and performance.
Korhaka about 19 hours ago
Ohhh a new Spring engine RTS? Used to play Zero-K a hell of a lot, must have been about 10 years ago I started playing it, not been on so much recently. Certainly going to try this out!
Naib about 18 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
oh my, this could be dangerous for my free time
mirv about 14 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Quoting: Naiboh my, this could be dangerous for my free time

I don't have enough free time as it is, I suspect this would start to force me to eat faster, sleep less, and be constantly distracted!

Just goes to show too what OpenGL 4.x is capable of.
ElamanOpiskelija about 11 hours ago
  • Supporter
Yet another good example that champions the strength and resilience of a good community. These people are giving me vibes of sort of what OpenRA has been for Command and Conquer.
Understanding something like the fact that a game like this is meant to show battles between huge armies, and that should perform well, and without crashes, I mean something that one would think of as a basic requirement... and yet for some reason there are so many commercial projects that miss it...
Quoting: TheRiddickSeems like they've achieve more then what Ashes of the Singularity can do

Not so long ago (in RTS time) the BAR community organised a RTS triathlon event together with the communities of Supreme Commander: FA and Planetary Annihilation: Titans. Casters, top players and developers from the three games mixed to try out the others.
Besides bringing the communities together, it was excellent as a showcase. You get to see where each game is at, and what happens when you try to cast, stream, team play, coach others, etc. My sensation from that event was that Planetary Annihilation still takes the cake (for me), but I can see that it's just a matter of time that BAR catches up in quality and you can see how/why that will happen.
denyasis about 8 hours ago
View PC info
Ok, I'm not much of an RTS person, bit this looks awesome
sarmad about 7 hours ago
View PC info
This is the only game I'm playing nowadays. Highly recommended.


Last edited by sarmad on 19 November 2021 at 1:07 am UTC
metalinux about 4 hours ago
I'm always happy to see more RTS games come out, bring them on!
