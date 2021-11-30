We're live now on Twitch!
Caves & Cliffs: Part II has arrived for Minecraft

Caves & Cliffs: Part II is out now for Minecraft, bringing with it some huge changes to the world generation to make the exploration much more interesting.

This is truly a game-changing upgrade for it with so much new it's ridiculous. You can expect to hear new music, explore 7 new biomes like Lush Caves and Dripstone Caves, an auto-save indicator for single-player, new ore distribution and huge ore veins, a rework of the world spawn selection algorithm, build limits have been increased by 64 blocks both up and down allowing for bigger structures and deeper digging, an upgrade to Java 17 and so much more.

YouTube Thumbnail
I'm going to be starting a fresh world and getting back into it for this, exciting. Will you be diving in again if you previously managed to put it down? Always fun to see just how much games have changed over time from checking out older versions. I remember Minecraft being one of the first bigger games that I played on Linux so many years ago. It sure has come a long way.

See the full changelog for all that's new.

Tags: Casual, Open World, Sandbox, Update | Apps: Minecraft
3 comments

grace_art a day ago
I was playing the pre-release last night but now the official release won't launch because of a GLFW OpenGL error... So I tried reverting back to pre-release4 and started getting the same error. Apparently this is not a new issue with Linux and Minecraft updates. I tried updating everything the internet threw at me but I guess I'm just not techie enough to understand.
Hope others have a better go with it, or Mojang fixes it soon. =(
Liam Dawe a day ago
View PC info
  • Admin
Quoting: grace_artI was playing the pre-release last night but now the official release won't launch because of a GLFW OpenGL error... So I tried reverting back to pre-release4 and started getting the same error. Apparently this is not a new issue with Linux and Minecraft updates. I tried updating everything the internet threw at me but I guess I'm just not techie enough to understand.
Hope others have a better go with it, or Mojang fixes it soon. =(
Shame, seems to load up just fine here on Arch.
grace_art a day ago
Quoting: Liam DaweShame, seems to load up just fine here on Arch.

Figured it out. The launcher was doing janky things. Had two versions of the full release - one listed as Latest Snapshot 1.18 (what the launcher selected automatically when I opened it) and Latest Release 1.18. Deleted the folder for 1.18 in .minecraft/versions, restarted for good measure, and made sure it was on Latest Release in the drop-down next to the launch button. Works perfect again. (Don't know how that was also messing up older versions?) I feel kinda dumb now but I was just using what the launch defaulted to.

I know the comments probably aren't for tech issues but I thought I'd leave a note for anyone else that might run in to this and not know what to do.
