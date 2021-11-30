Caves & Cliffs: Part II has arrived for Minecraft

Caves & Cliffs: Part II is out now for Minecraft, bringing with it some huge changes to the world generation to make the exploration much more interesting.

This is truly a game-changing upgrade for it with so much new it's ridiculous. You can expect to hear new music, explore 7 new biomes like Lush Caves and Dripstone Caves, an auto-save indicator for single-player, new ore distribution and huge ore veins, a rework of the world spawn selection algorithm, build limits have been increased by 64 blocks both up and down allowing for bigger structures and deeper digging, an upgrade to Java 17 and so much more.

I'm going to be starting a fresh world and getting back into it for this, exciting. Will you be diving in again if you previously managed to put it down? Always fun to see just how much games have changed over time from checking out older versions. I remember Minecraft being one of the first bigger games that I played on Linux so many years ago. It sure has come a long way.

See the full changelog for all that's new.