This new mod puts Jazz Jackrabbit in the Doom engine

By - | Views: 4,005

Jazz Jackrabbit and Doom together? Can't say I ever expected that but Doom engine modders constantly surprise me. Jazz Jackrabbit Doom - Episode 1 is out now.

"Jazz Jackrabbit is at it again to rescue his love, Eva Earlong, from his nemesis Devan Shell and his goons. It's up to you to finally end this chase once and for all. Episode 1: Rabbit Rescue follows Jazz, as he starts his journey to save his family and take down Devan once and for all. Taking you through Carrotus, Diamondus, Tubelectric, Medivo, Letni, Technoir and Orbitus, with some hidden maps for the keen-eyed ones."

Check out the trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail
What ever will they come up with next?

The developer mentions it works well with GZDoom 3.7.2 - 4.3.3 and LZDoom 3.85, with it needing the IWAD from Doom 2. You will also want to ensure jumping, crouching and free look are enabled. There's 9 maps, 2 bonus maps and 2 secret stages to find.

Download free from Mod DB.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: FPS, Mod, Platformer
4 comments

RTheren about 16 hours ago
Now that's a combination I would never think would be possible...

Will give this a go for sure.
whizse about 16 hours ago
People used to port Doom to every inconceivable piece of hardware.

I guess people ran out of hardware and now try to implement every inconceivable game genre in Doom?
denyasis about 9 hours ago
Quoting: whizsePeople used to port Doom to every inconceivable piece of hardware.

I guess people ran out of hardware and now try to implement every inconceivable game genre in Doom?

Can't wait for Dune Doom!
rea987 about 2 hours ago
Holy shit!
