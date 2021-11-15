This new mod puts Jazz Jackrabbit in the Doom engine

Jazz Jackrabbit and Doom together? Can't say I ever expected that but Doom engine modders constantly surprise me. Jazz Jackrabbit Doom - Episode 1 is out now.

"Jazz Jackrabbit is at it again to rescue his love, Eva Earlong, from his nemesis Devan Shell and his goons. It's up to you to finally end this chase once and for all. Episode 1: Rabbit Rescue follows Jazz, as he starts his journey to save his family and take down Devan once and for all. Taking you through Carrotus, Diamondus, Tubelectric, Medivo, Letni, Technoir and Orbitus, with some hidden maps for the keen-eyed ones."

Check out the trailer:

What ever will they come up with next?

The developer mentions it works well with GZDoom 3.7.2 - 4.3.3 and LZDoom 3.85, with it needing the IWAD from Doom 2. You will also want to ensure jumping, crouching and free look are enabled. There's 9 maps, 2 bonus maps and 2 secret stages to find.

Download free from Mod DB.