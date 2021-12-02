Minecraft set to be 30% faster on Linux with Mesa drivers

If you're using the open source Mesa drivers on Linux (mostly AMD/Intel) and you're a fan of Minecraft, the next Mesa release is going to give you a big performance uplift.

Mesa has a feature that allows certain applications to use threaded OpenGL, which can give a pretty good performance improvement. This feature "mesa_glthread" is only used by default for approved applications listed in a configuration file, as it can (in certain cases) cause issues. The simple change done recently by AMD developer Marek Olšák simply turns this on for the official Minecraft launcher.

You can actually turn it on yourself for anything to test using this command:

mesa_glthread=true application-name

There's quite a few applications that already have it enabled by default now including Alien Isolation, Civilization 5 / 6, various Saints Row games, American Truck Simulator, Euro Truck Simulator and many more. You can see a file list in this file as of the recent change.