We're live now on Twitch!
Join us on our own very special Reddit on /r/Linuxers.

Minecraft set to be 30% faster on Linux with Mesa drivers

By - | Views: 7,514

If you're using the open source Mesa drivers on Linux (mostly AMD/Intel) and you're a fan of Minecraft, the next Mesa release is going to give you a big performance uplift.

Mesa has a feature that allows certain applications to use threaded OpenGL, which can give a pretty good performance improvement. This feature "mesa_glthread" is only used by default for approved applications listed in a configuration file, as it can (in certain cases) cause issues. The simple change done recently by AMD developer Marek Olšák simply turns this on for the official Minecraft launcher.

You can actually turn it on yourself for anything to test using this command:

mesa_glthread=true application-name

There's quite a few applications that already have it enabled by default now including Alien Isolation, Civilization 5 / 6, various Saints Row games, American Truck Simulator, Euro Truck Simulator and many more. You can see a file list in this file as of the recent change.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Drivers, Mesa, Open Source, OpenGL | Apps: Minecraft
18 Likes
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
4 comments

Rafii2198 about 23 hours ago
View PC info
Does it only work with official launcher? Or can I use 3rd party launcher like MultiMC just fine?
anth about 23 hours ago
View PC info
It is probably worth noting that this is for the vanilla Minecraft shaders and may cause problems for others.

I'm using MultiMC so Mesa doesn't turn this feature on by default. If I add it for vanilla Mincraft that runs fine, I'm guessing better than normal but I've not checked. If I add it for the Fabulously Optimized modpack which includes the Iris mod and turn on an alternate shader it crashes immediately, though I think in that case there is multithreading anyway so there wouldn't be any benefit.
MayeulC about 8 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: Rafii2198Does it only work with official launcher? Or can I use 3rd party launcher like MultiMC just fine?

As long as the executable is called minecraft-launcher it should work, AFAIK? You can force it on or off if you want, as highlighted in the article.

I have to test whether it helps minetest or not.
MakingItWork about 3 hours ago
  • New User
Great to hear!
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Patreon, Liberapay or PayPal Donation.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
See all, there's 4!
Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games