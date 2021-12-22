We're live now on Twitch!
The Steam Winter Sale 2021 is now live

The moment I'm sure plenty of our readers have been waiting for: the Steam Winter Sale 2021 is now live.

Perhaps now is a good time to stock up on some games ready for the Steam Deck? Then again, speaking from experience, my own backlog is somewhat frightening that I can't wait to dive in with on it. Still…certain games are hard to ignore when they have a particularly tasty discount going.

Some favourites or just otherwise fun games discounted for anyone needing a few suggestions.

Native support

Proton

For me personally, I'm looking at grabbing Homeworld Remastered Collection (Proton) that's a huge 90% off. I have some really fond memories of the original, playing on a PC at the time that could barely handle it. I'm a sucker for space sci-fi and RTS so it might be time to jump back in.

What will you be picking up? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Steam often struggles to keep up with demand during these sales, so we can recommend trying the unofficial SteamDB Sales page if you find it goes down. They have a lot of filters to make it easy to find what you want.

Also you will find The Steam Awards is open for voting until January 3, 2022.

Mohandevir about 21 hours ago
CP2077... You're finally mine!
TheSHEEEP about 21 hours ago
Quoting: MohandevirCP2077... You're finally mine!
You sure it's ready yet?

I bought some co-op games for my GF and me to try.
Time to get rekt endlessly in Barotrauma.
Mohandevir about 21 hours ago
Quoting: TheSHEEEP
Quoting: MohandevirCP2077... You're finally mine!
You sure it's ready yet?

I'm about to find out.
fearnflavio about 21 hours ago
Quoting: MohandevirCP2077... You're finally mine!

Great game, finished it a couple of months ago and runs perfectly fine on Linux now.
Played on an Nvidia 3060ti with DLSS working perfectly.
MayeulC about 17 hours ago
I can't play right now, but stashing these for later for now...

Valheim - 12,59€ - on your recommendation, plus my friend's
DEATH STRANDING - 17,99€ - On your recommendation
Party Panic - 2,79€ - I like local co-op games
Super Bomberman R - 7,99€ - Overpriced but I hope it's good in local co-op
Oh...Sir!! The Insult Simulator - 0,61€ - I've been hesitating too long for that one

I hesitated to take Vainquish, Wolfenstein and a few others, we'll see later, there's still time :D
Swiftpaw about 17 hours ago
Would be easier to read if you just put the Linux games in a separate list from the Windows games.

Aside from that, I'll leave the obligatory recommendation that it's best to not support Windows games and only use Proton/WINE for your transition to Linux. Linux support is required for a properly supported gaming experience as well as encourages more Linux support going forward. The Steam Deck seems to have also helped there to be more games with Linux support around, so that's a nice trend!


Pinguino about 16 hours ago
I'll be picking up Horizon Chase Turbo (75% off!), probably with the Senna DLC if I don't feel like waiting for that to go on sale too.
pcavalcanti about 15 hours ago
Quoting: SwiftpawWould be easier to read if you just put the Linux games in a separate list from the Windows games.

Aside from that, I'll leave the obligatory recommendation that it's best to not support Windows games and only use Proton/WINE for your transition to Linux. Linux support is required for a properly supported gaming experience as well as encourages more Linux support going forward. The Steam Deck seems to have also helped there to be more games with Linux support around, so that's a nice trend!

Agreed. To be honest I don't get the point of including Windows games that run via Proton because the developer isn't going to support it, that's up to Valve and maybe some people in the community who are interested. So I prefer to spend my money with games by developers who are really committed to supporting Linux and if I ever feel the need to dual boot for playing a game that doesn´t have a native version or can't run through Proton I'll just buy a console and be done with it, why bother with Windows and its privacy issues, viruses, drivers and all the hassle.

Other than that, I think I'll grab Descenders, Sky Rogue and I'll also give the Loop Hero demo a try, Liam made a pretty solid case for it in a previous article and got me very interested.

I also wish there would be a Battleblock Theater 2, Badland 2 or some other fun, not too hard, not beat'em up, silly coop platformer that doesn't feel like a chore. There are very few of those.
WorMzy about 4 hours ago
Here's hoping that this time next year, a lot of those devs that have previously been too lazy to release native Linux versions have seen the error of their ways. In the meantime, there are plenty of devs out there who are worthy of receiving my money.
Liam Dawe about 2 hours ago
Quoting: SwiftpawWould be easier to read if you just put the Linux games in a separate list from the Windows games.
Sure, I can understand that, done.

Quoting: pcavalcantiTo be honest I don't get the point of including Windows games that run via Proton
Because it's a list of personal recommendations, and I recommended them. They work great.
