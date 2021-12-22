The moment I'm sure plenty of our readers have been waiting for: the Steam Winter Sale 2021 is now live.

Perhaps now is a good time to stock up on some games ready for the Steam Deck? Then again, speaking from experience, my own backlog is somewhat frightening that I can't wait to dive in with on it. Still…certain games are hard to ignore when they have a particularly tasty discount going.

Some favourites or just otherwise fun games discounted for anyone needing a few suggestions.

Native support

Proton

For me personally, I'm looking at grabbing Homeworld Remastered Collection (Proton) that's a huge 90% off. I have some really fond memories of the original, playing on a PC at the time that could barely handle it. I'm a sucker for space sci-fi and RTS so it might be time to jump back in.

What will you be picking up? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Steam often struggles to keep up with demand during these sales, so we can recommend trying the unofficial SteamDB Sales page if you find it goes down. They have a lot of filters to make it easy to find what you want.

Also you will find The Steam Awards is open for voting until January 3, 2022.