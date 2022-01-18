Counter-Strike: Global Offensive updated, more tweaking for Steam Deck + Vulkan

Valve continues to tweak more of their games ahead of the Steam Deck release in February and their focus now appears to be on CS:GO with a fresh update out.
A few more Steam Input improvements came for controllers, with their newer "FlickStick" mode enabled in the game options instead of the Steam Input Configurator and there's also refinements to the behaviour. For those not aware, FlickStick created by Jibb Smart is in essence a quick way to turn to face any direction in a game, allowing you to be more accurate and speedy with gamepad sticks. Valve added support for it to Steam Input directly in 2021, now it has better native support in CS:GO.
For the Vulkan support, it was originally introduced in experimental form in CS:GO on December 14 - 2021, and it's not clear what updates have been done in the January 17 - 2022 update, as the team simply mentioned again that CS:GO now has Vulkan API support which you can enable by adding "-vulkan" as a launch option for the game on Steam. Presumably this will be the default for the Steam Deck to ensure smooth performance. This is using the DXVK-Native project.
Additionally the update also notes these fixes:
- Fixed Hammer crash on startup when not logged into Steam.
- Fixed input delay after closing radial menu.
- Tooltips to help clarify console controller settings.
- Various fixes to sliders.
You can play CS:GO free on Linux from Steam.
Quoting: ryadAs a frequent CS:GO player, I have to admit that the recent updates really are doing a great job. After initial micro stutters on the Vulkan renderer, it's now butter smooth and delivers a nice FPS boost. I'm very happy with Valves current work on the Linux platform (not counting the render update fail a few weeks ago ).
Just tested it for 5 minutes, still stuttering for me. I think less than before with a good FPS gain but still not acceptable in competitive.
Quoting: BogomipsJust tested it for 5 minutes, still stuttering for me. I think less than before with a good FPS gain but still not acceptable in competitive.
I only play long matchmaking games and have barely any stutters. But I remember enabling the texture streaming option in video settings, which made it better in the beginning. Don't know, if this has any positive or negative effect now, though.
