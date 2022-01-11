We're live now on Twitch!
DXVK 1.9.3 is out supporting DLSS, D3D9 improvements and more

DXVK, the Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10 and D3D11 for Wine / Proton has version 1.9.3 out now. This is what's used in Steam Play Proton, to help get Windows games running nicely on Linux. It's a bit of an uphill battle to get so many tens of thousands of games to work nicely, but DXVK shows just how powerful and flexible Vulkan is as an API.

This release brings support for NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) for supported games, when used along with dxvk-nvapi. There's also a bunch of optimizations and accuracy improvements for D3D9 that should help fix games like Red Orchestra 2, Dark Souls 2 (original version), Dog Fight 1942, Bayonetta, Rayman Origins, Guilty Gear Xrd and Richard Burns Rally.

Pictured - Deep Rock Galactic on Linux with DXVK (Proton)

Other improvements include a fix for a "DXGI issue which would sometimes cause games to fail to enter fullscreen mode on some displays that do not support low rates across all resolutions" and improvements for Black Mesa, Crysis 3 Remastered, Euro Truck Simulator, Injustice Gods Among Us, Rocksmith 2014, Spliter Cell: Chaos Theory, Sim City 2013 and The Guild 3.

As a reminder: you can upgrade the version of DXVK used in Proton, without waiting on a new release. To do so you can just overwrite the existing DXVK files with the release download of DXVK 1.9.3. You can find your Proton install somewhere like this (depending on your Steam Library drives):

path-to-your/SteamLibrary/steamapps/common/Proton x.x/dist

Where x.x is whatever Proton version installed you wish to give a new DXVK.

Inside there you will see "lib" and "lib64", for 32bit and 64bit. Inside each of those, there's a "wine" folder and inside there is a "dxvk" folder and that's where you replace the files with new versions. Do so at your own risk but it's usually harmless. If you mess anything up, one way to ensure it gets reinstalled cleanly is just to remove the "/dist" folder.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Steam Play, Open Source, Vulkan, Wine | Apps: DXVK
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store.
5 comments

mrdeathjr about 15 hours ago
In my case solve invisible things in richard burns rally

link




beko about 15 hours ago
Quoting: mrdeathjrIn my case solve invisible things in richard burns rally
I'm curious. Did you know there were invisible things?

Asking because it came as a surprise for me on some games when I could suddenly see something that was missing before. Cinematic videos included
mrdeathjr about 14 hours ago
Quoting: bekoI'm curious. Did you know there were invisible things?

Asking because it came as a surprise for me on some games when I could suddenly see something that was missing before. Cinematic videos included

hi this is my last test with d9vk, in this video can see some invisible things around bridges

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzQIMSXFpws

Koopacabras about 13 hours ago
damn, now I have this sudden urge of playing Richard Burns rally.


Fakeman_Pretendname about 6 hours ago
In Wine, all the trees and obstacles used to disappear after about 1 minute - so you'd know they were there in the distance, then suddenly all the scenery would go. I was always confused why I was crashing into grass/nothing, until I watched a video of someone driving the same level, and realised it was full of invisible trees!
