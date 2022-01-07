Tiny Life is an upcoming pixel-art take on experiences like The Sims

Tiny Life is an upcoming game trying to capture the essence of games like The Sims, but in an isometric pixelart style. If you've played The Sims before, you mostly know sort-of what to expect from it. Build a house, have a family and take care of all their needs - or totally mess with them. You're basically god watching over a few select people.

Tiny Life's creator, the solo indie developer Ellpeck, has always loved casual life simulation games like The Sims, Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley. For multiple years, he deemed the prospect of making a complex life simulation game similar to The Sims too difficult, until he started working on Tiny Life and realized that it is, indeed, quite the task. Nevertheless, he has been working on the game regularly for over a year and considers it his passion project.

Game Features:

Create your own characters with unique personalities and skills and dress them however you like

Build houses and community spaces like parks and cafés and watch households inhabit them

Control your household and tell your characters what to do, from cooking food to learning complex skills like programming and painting

Have your characters interact, build relationships, grow families and live unique lives

Share your creations with the community by exporting lots and households from your game

Create additional content through the game's built-in C# modding API

I have to admit I've not played The Sims since probably the second one released back in 2004. Some fond memories though, there's not much out there like it and so it's quite fun to see someone else do a take on it.

Want to try it out? There's a free Alpha on itch.io and you can wishlist on Steam.