We're live now on Twitch!
Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.

Tiny Life is an upcoming pixel-art take on experiences like The Sims

By - | Views: 5,892

Tiny Life is an upcoming game trying to capture the essence of games like The Sims, but in an isometric pixelart style. If you've played The Sims before, you mostly know sort-of what to expect from it. Build a house, have a family and take care of all their needs - or totally mess with them. You're basically god watching over a few select people.

Tiny Life's creator, the solo indie developer Ellpeck, has always loved casual life simulation games like The Sims, Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley. For multiple years, he deemed the prospect of making a complex life simulation game similar to The Sims too difficult, until he started working on Tiny Life and realized that it is, indeed, quite the task. Nevertheless, he has been working on the game regularly for over a year and considers it his passion project.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Game Features:

  • Create your own characters with unique personalities and skills and dress them however you like
  • Build houses and community spaces like parks and cafés and watch households inhabit them
  • Control your household and tell your characters what to do, from cooking food to learning complex skills like programming and painting
  • Have your characters interact, build relationships, grow families and live unique lives
  • Share your creations with the community by exporting lots and households from your game
  • Create additional content through the game's built-in C# modding API

I have to admit I've not played The Sims since probably the second one released back in 2004. Some fond memories though, there's not much out there like it and so it's quite fun to see someone else do a take on it.

Want to try it out? There's a free Alpha on itch.io and you can wishlist on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Alpha, Casual, Demo, Indie Game, Itch.io, Simulation, Steam, Upcoming | Apps: Tiny Life
13 Likes
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
6 comments

hardpenguin a day ago
View PC info
Love it!
STiAT a day ago
View PC info
Nice, I like the sims but got driven away by their DLC/microtransactions. They are so damn expensive for little gain.

Sadly there are not many games like that out there. This seems a bit too pixel-art for me, but I'll probably give it a shot.
akselmo a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Aw yes, I've been looking for something like this!
chowder about 17 hours ago
  • New User
Good maybe this game won't end up costing over $1000.00 with all dlc like the Sims. Lol!
whizse about 17 hours ago
  • Supporter
Let's hope Mr. Bungle doesn't ruin it for everyone.

(Sorry! The title reminded me of the book My Tiny Life about LambdaMOO)
Philadelphus about 13 hours ago
View PC info
I've never played The Sims personally, only knowing about it second-hand from Let's Plays and the like, but this feels like watching it run through some sort of pixel-art retro shader.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Patreon, Liberapay or PayPal Donation.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
Add your own or view all
Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games