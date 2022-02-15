Seems we're getting another big Terraria update soon

Re-Logic clearly aren't done with Terraria, even with them previously saying they were. Liars! But we'll totally forgive them of course because we love Terraria.

Journey’s End was supposed to give it the finishing touches, then they did a cross-over with Don't Starve and now we're getting more. The developer has announced that Terraria 1.4.4 is on the way, bringing with it plenty of surprises. Partly in response to the game winning the "Labour of love" Award on Steam. While the new update has a lot of balance changes, we're going to see a little sprinkle of new content too. We also know they're planning some Steam Deck optimizations that they previously announced.

They teamed up with YouTuber ChippyGaming for a special video you can see below:

You can buy Terraria on Humble Store, GOG and Steam.