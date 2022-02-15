We're live now on Twitch!
Confused on Steam Play and Proton? Be sure to check out our guide.

Seems we're getting another big Terraria update soon

By - | Views: 2,438

Re-Logic clearly aren't done with Terraria, even with them previously saying they were. Liars! But we'll totally forgive them of course because we love Terraria.

Journey’s End was supposed to give it the finishing touches, then they did a cross-over with Don't Starve and now we're getting more. The developer has announced that Terraria 1.4.4 is on the way, bringing with it plenty of surprises. Partly in response to the game winning the "Labour of love" Award on Steam. While the new update has a lot of balance changes, we're going to see a little sprinkle of new content too. We also know they're planning some Steam Deck optimizations that they previously announced.

They teamed up with YouTuber ChippyGaming for a special video you can see below:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

You can buy Terraria on Humble Store, GOG and Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: GOG, Humble Store, Indie Game, Open World, Platformer, Steam, Survival, Upcoming, Update | Apps: Terraria
4 Likes
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
3 comments

AussieEevee about 5 hours ago
View PC info
I love this game. Glad to see it still getting updates.
MakingItWork about 3 hours ago
Haha of course we get another update, why wouldn't we
skye about 2 hours ago
It didn't end up being my kind of game but I have a hard time feeling bad about funding this level of commitment to games
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Patreon, Liberapay or PayPal Donation.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
See all, there's 8!
Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games