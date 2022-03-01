Aperture Desk Job from Valve is out now and it's ridiculous

Aperture Desk Job is the latest game from Valve, it's free but it's also just a tech demo to show off the Steam Deck controls and features. It's actually a really charming and quite comical experience set in the Portal world but no it's not Portal 3.

"Aperture Desk Job reimagines the been-there-done-that genre of walking simulators and puts them in the lightning-spanked, endorphin-gorged world of sitting still behind things. You play as an entry-level nobody on their first day at work — your heart full of hope and your legs full of dreams, eager to climb that corporate ladder. But life’s got other plans, and they all involve chairs. Designed as a free playable short for Valve’s new Steam Deck, Desk Job walks you through the handheld’s controls and features, while not being nearly as boring as that sounds." — Valve.

You get to test all the controls including the microphone, touchscreen and gyro aiming while also destroying things with a toilet that has turrets attached to it. A very deadly toilet. You will also come across various other household appliances that have weapons attached, it's completely ridiculous but a lot of fun.

Easily the absolute stupidest thing I've played this year I think, and I say that in the nicest possible way because it's easily worth playing through. Doesn't last long though, at only 30 minutes but worth a go.

Shot taken from Deck:

You don't actually need a Steam Deck to play it, as it's a controller game. Find it free on Steam.