Aperture Desk Job from Valve is out now and it's ridiculous

Aperture Desk Job is the latest game from Valve, it's free but it's also just a tech demo to show off the Steam Deck controls and features. It's actually a really charming and quite comical experience set in the Portal world but no it's not Portal 3.
"Aperture Desk Job reimagines the been-there-done-that genre of walking simulators and puts them in the lightning-spanked, endorphin-gorged world of sitting still behind things. You play as an entry-level nobody on their first day at work — your heart full of hope and your legs full of dreams, eager to climb that corporate ladder. But life’s got other plans, and they all involve chairs. Designed as a free playable short for Valve’s new Steam Deck, Desk Job walks you through the handheld’s controls and features, while not being nearly as boring as that sounds." — Valve.
You get to test all the controls including the microphone, touchscreen and gyro aiming while also destroying things with a toilet that has turrets attached to it. A very deadly toilet. You will also come across various other household appliances that have weapons attached, it's completely ridiculous but a lot of fun.
Direct Link
Easily the absolute stupidest thing I've played this year I think, and I say that in the nicest possible way because it's easily worth playing through. Doesn't last long though, at only 30 minutes but worth a go.
Shot taken from Deck:
You don't actually need a Steam Deck to play it, as it's a controller game. Find it free on Steam.
Tried native and runtime.
Fun little game, luckily gyro wasn't actually required as I don't think I have it in my controller.
Quoting: BielFPsIs this game Source 2? Using native Vulkan? Wayland native(gamescope)?
What the game configuration file tells is that it's Source 2 game and uses Vulkan. I don't know about Wayland as I haven't switched to that.
By the way, the game works perfectly with a Steam Controller.
Quoting: pete910Good start, Won't even launch for me
Tried native and runtime.
If you have disabled Steam overlay, it wont work. You have to have it enabled for the game and in general.
See more from me