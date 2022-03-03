Boxes within boxes, puzzle game Patrick's Parabox releases March 29

Patrick's Parabox, a very clever puzzle game is going to release on March 29. This might actually be one of my most anticipated releases this year. I tested out the demo in a previous Steam Festival and absolutely fell in love with the idea.

"Patrick's Parabox is an award-winning puzzle game that explores a unique recursive system of boxes within boxes within boxes within boxes. Learn to manipulate the world's structure by pushing boxes into and out of each other. Wrap your head around what happens when a box contains itself, and learn to use infinity to your advantage. Explore many more mechanics and recursive twists as you delve deeper and deeper into the system. It's boxes all the way down."

You'll find over 350 hand-crafted levels with this one, all of which will make you work your brain a little. The developer stated that every puzzle has a new idea, so you're not doing the same thing constantly.

I'll be giving this a thorough look at release.

You can follow on itch.io and Steam.