Watch Valve's Gabe Newell deliver some Steam Decks

Yes it's true, Gabe Newell of Valve really did go around delivering a Steam Deck to various people and now there's an official video on it. I'm not jealous at all.

Check it out below:

A fun bit of marketing but it goes to show how close Valve's co-founder is to the project as a whole. It's quite wholesome to see really and shows Newell's clear passion for the Steam Deck and Valve as a whole. Not only that, I think it goes to show how important the Steam Deck is for the future of Valve too.

Hopefully by the end of the month we shall see a lot more people have their unit in hand, so we can have more gamers on Deck.

When is yours arriving? Let us know in the comments.