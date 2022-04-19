We're live now on Twitch!
Introversion classic Darwinia gets remastered with better Steam Deck support

Darwinia was originally released back in 2005, and now Introversion Software has done a massive remaster.

What is it? Darwinia combines together fast-paced action with strategic battle planning. It features a novel and intuitive control mechanism, a graphical style ripped from 80's retro classics like Tron and Defender, and a story concerning a tribe of nomadic sprites trapped in a modern 3D world.

"Fully re-mastered in 2022 to celebrate the Darwinian's 10000 anniversary this updated version brings an undisputed indie classic bang up to date. Running seamlessly on all modern systems, the game hasn't aged a day and is a fresh and relevant now as it was when it first dropped. Winning 3 out of 5 prizes at the IGF including the Seamous McNally Grand prize for Best Independent Video Game and multiple editors' choice awards, now is the time to play one of the most critically acclaimed indie games of all time."

The developers have rewritten the graphics engine and it now supports OpenGL 3.3 core, Direct3D 11, Metal, or Vulkan thanks to ANGLE. Other big changes includes:

  • All the in-game UI now scales more appropriately with the size and DPI of the monitor it's running on
  • Support for anti-aliasing modes including MSAA, SSAA, SMAA, and FXAA
  • Support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 (FSR)
  • Support for anisotropic texture filtering
  • Higher fidelity colors and tonemapping
Some other pretty big additions like Cloud Saves and Dynamic Cloud Sync, on-screen keyboard support and good defaults for the Steam Deck are all in. Various performance improvements plus lots of bug fixes to input handling, graphics, AI and so on too.

You can also see the team have a long chat about it below:

Available on Steam or the Introversion Classics Pack on Humble Store. Sadly GOG do not have the Linux version.

10 comments

scaine about 22 hours ago
View PC info
  • Contributing Editor
  • Mega Supporter
I loved my time with Darwinia. I remember it being one of the first games I played on Linux that made me think "wait a minute, this "linux gaming" malarky might actually have legs!" it was that good. Lovely to see an remaster.
ridge about 20 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Woah, neat. Darwinia was one of the first indie games I played way back, and I recently picked it up on GOG a few days ago. What odd timing, looking forward to trying it again!
jordicoma about 20 hours ago
View PC info
What? "A forgoten classic"? It's an icon for me. I'ts not forgotten. It's one of the first (non-open source) games that I played on linux, at the time that there weren't many. It was like magic, a really good 3d game running on linux.


Last edited by jordicoma on 19 April 2022 at 6:27 pm UTC


Last edited by jordicoma on 19 April 2022 at 6:27 pm UTC
BalkanSpy about 20 hours ago
View PC info
I remember playing this game as a kid. I really liked it even if I didn't know what I was doing most of the time.
Anza about 19 hours ago
View PC info
Darwinia must have been one of the first Humble Bundles long time ago. Looks like I have never played it on Steam, but at least now there's excuse to launch it. Might be still fun.
Linas about 18 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Oh, I remember messing around with Darwinia back in the day. Couldn't figure out what was happening, or what I was supposed to do?
UncleSpanky about 17 hours ago
Was Multiwinia also remastered
Anza about 16 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: UncleSpankyWas Multiwinia also remastered

As far as I can see from Steam news and fixes, nothing has been done at least yet. The linked long chat might reveal something, but I haven't watched it.
MayeulC about 7 hours ago
View PC info
One of my favorite games. Nice!

Quoting: Anza
Quoting: UncleSpankyWas Multiwinia also remastered

As far as I can see from Steam news and fixes, nothing has been done at least yet. The linked long chat might reveal something, but I haven't watched it.

No mention of it in the video. I haven't played Multiwinia yet, I hope it gets the same treatment one day!
sub about 2 hours ago
View PC info
Wonder why they didn't update

DEFCON: Everybody Dies

given the current situation.


Last edited by sub on 20 April 2022 at 11:57 am UTC
