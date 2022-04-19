Introversion classic Darwinia gets remastered with better Steam Deck support

Darwinia was originally released back in 2005, and now Introversion Software has done a massive remaster.
What is it? Darwinia combines together fast-paced action with strategic battle planning. It features a novel and intuitive control mechanism, a graphical style ripped from 80's retro classics like Tron and Defender, and a story concerning a tribe of nomadic sprites trapped in a modern 3D world.
"Fully re-mastered in 2022 to celebrate the Darwinian's 10000 anniversary this updated version brings an undisputed indie classic bang up to date. Running seamlessly on all modern systems, the game hasn't aged a day and is a fresh and relevant now as it was when it first dropped. Winning 3 out of 5 prizes at the IGF including the Seamous McNally Grand prize for Best Independent Video Game and multiple editors' choice awards, now is the time to play one of the most critically acclaimed indie games of all time."
The developers have rewritten the graphics engine and it now supports OpenGL 3.3 core, Direct3D 11, Metal, or Vulkan thanks to ANGLE. Other big changes includes:
- All the in-game UI now scales more appropriately with the size and DPI of the monitor it's running on
- Support for anti-aliasing modes including MSAA, SSAA, SMAA, and FXAA
- Support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 (FSR)
- Support for anisotropic texture filtering
- Higher fidelity colors and tonemapping
Some other pretty big additions like Cloud Saves and Dynamic Cloud Sync, on-screen keyboard support and good defaults for the Steam Deck are all in. Various performance improvements plus lots of bug fixes to input handling, graphics, AI and so on too.
You can also see the team have a long chat about it below:
Available on Steam or the Introversion Classics Pack on Humble Store. Sadly GOG do not have the Linux version.
Quoting: UncleSpankyWas Multiwinia also remastered
As far as I can see from Steam news and fixes, nothing has been done at least yet. The linked long chat might reveal something, but I haven't watched it.
No mention of it in the video. I haven't played Multiwinia yet, I hope it gets the same treatment one day!
DEFCON: Everybody Dies
given the current situation.
