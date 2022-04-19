Introversion classic Darwinia gets remastered with better Steam Deck support

Darwinia was originally released back in 2005, and now Introversion Software has done a massive remaster.

What is it? Darwinia combines together fast-paced action with strategic battle planning. It features a novel and intuitive control mechanism, a graphical style ripped from 80's retro classics like Tron and Defender, and a story concerning a tribe of nomadic sprites trapped in a modern 3D world.

"Fully re-mastered in 2022 to celebrate the Darwinian's 10000 anniversary this updated version brings an undisputed indie classic bang up to date. Running seamlessly on all modern systems, the game hasn't aged a day and is a fresh and relevant now as it was when it first dropped. Winning 3 out of 5 prizes at the IGF including the Seamous McNally Grand prize for Best Independent Video Game and multiple editors' choice awards, now is the time to play one of the most critically acclaimed indie games of all time."

The developers have rewritten the graphics engine and it now supports OpenGL 3.3 core, Direct3D 11, Metal, or Vulkan thanks to ANGLE. Other big changes includes:

All the in-game UI now scales more appropriately with the size and DPI of the monitor it's running on

Support for anti-aliasing modes including MSAA, SSAA, SMAA, and FXAA

Support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 (FSR)

Support for anisotropic texture filtering

Higher fidelity colors and tonemapping

Some other pretty big additions like Cloud Saves and Dynamic Cloud Sync, on-screen keyboard support and good defaults for the Steam Deck are all in. Various performance improvements plus lots of bug fixes to input handling, graphics, AI and so on too.

You can also see the team have a long chat about it below:

Available on Steam or the Introversion Classics Pack on Humble Store. Sadly GOG do not have the Linux version.