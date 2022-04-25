Valheim is absolutely smashing it with 10 million copies sold

Iron Gate has announced that their single-player and online co-op survival game Valheim has managed to hit a massive milestone of sales.

Writing on Twitter, their team announced:

#Valheim has sold over 10 million copies! Thank you to every single one of you who got us to this milestone – when we launched the game we could never in our wildest dreams have imagined this!

I'm not even remotely surprised by this, considering how absolutely enamoured by it I was when it first came out, spending every free moment running through the lands to explore. I think it certainly helped that they had quite an expansive free Alpha version available for quite a while before release, which pulled in quite a lot of eyes on it.

Valheim is quite a magical game really, which does things so differently to other survival game it's simply brilliant. The team at Iron Gate fully deserve all the sales they can possibly get, it's easily one of the best games I've played over the last few years.

Skål! - Picture credit: Iron Gate

Currently, the developers at Iron Gate are working away on the very exciting upcoming update for The Mistlands, which will bring another full biome to the game.

Valheim is available to buy on Humble Store or Steam. It's Steam Deck Verified and has an Overwhelmingly Positive review score on Steam.