Valheim is absolutely smashing it with 10 million copies sold

Iron Gate has announced that their single-player and online co-op survival game Valheim has managed to hit a massive milestone of sales.
Writing on Twitter, their team announced:
#Valheim has sold over 10 million copies! Thank you to every single one of you who got us to this milestone – when we launched the game we could never in our wildest dreams have imagined this!
I'm not even remotely surprised by this, considering how absolutely enamoured by it I was when it first came out, spending every free moment running through the lands to explore. I think it certainly helped that they had quite an expansive free Alpha version available for quite a while before release, which pulled in quite a lot of eyes on it.
Valheim is quite a magical game really, which does things so differently to other survival game it's simply brilliant. The team at Iron Gate fully deserve all the sales they can possibly get, it's easily one of the best games I've played over the last few years.
Skål! - Picture credit: Iron Gate
Currently, the developers at Iron Gate are working away on the very exciting upcoming update for The Mistlands, which will bring another full biome to the game.
Valheim is available to buy on Humble Store or Steam. It's Steam Deck Verified and has an Overwhelmingly Positive review score on Steam.
It's now surpassed Borderlands 2 as my second most played game. It's got a way to go to beat Mindustry but I wouldn't be surprised if it takes number one spot!
Still having a whale of a time in a newly generated world. I'm currently farming Surtlings
Me and my friends are waiting eagerly for enough new content to start another playthrough, but since our first playthrough right after release not too much has changed unfortunately...if you don't want to resort to heavy modding that is.
Hopefully the Mistlands update will arrive soon and will blow our minds :D
Quoting: TermyI really like Valheim - but the progress in development really is disappointing considering the massive success.
Me and my friends are waiting eagerly for enough new content to start another playthrough, but since our first playthrough right after release not too much has changed unfortunately...if you don't want to resort to heavy modding that is.
Hopefully the Mistlands update will arrive soon and will blow our minds :D
I fear I'll never even finish the content already included, anyway...
I'm more waiting for Valve to drop more nuanced synced frame limiters or them starting to optimize it enough to run at 60 FPS on deck, as that's my prefered way to play this game by now :D
Quoting: TermyI really like Valheim - but the progress in development really is disappointing considering the massive success.
Me and my friends are waiting eagerly for enough new content to start another playthrough, but since our first playthrough right after release not too much has changed unfortunately...if you don't want to resort to heavy modding that is.
Hopefully the Mistlands update will arrive soon and will blow our minds :D
There have been new content though, only thing is missing is totally new biome.
Combat and food has been overhauled. Few new enemies have been added. Also caves have been added to mountains. As far as I know, caves are bigger than the troll caves and have new enemies. Which in turn have new drops that can be used for crafting. I have been on purpose trying to watch too many videos about the caves. I'm not yet sure if I have good enough armor to visit them.
I was also hesitant of starting new playthrough, but Valheim is still fun game, even when the changes have been bit more gradual.
But of course if you wait for Mistlands, you'll see all of these changes for the first time, so there will be more surprises.
Quoting: fabertaweMy obligatory Valheim comment...
It's now surpassed Borderlands 2 as my second most played game. It's got a way to go to beat Mindustry but I wouldn't be surprised if it takes number one spot!
Still having a whale of a time in a newly generated world. I'm currently farming Surtlings
We seem to have similar games in our top lists. For me Valheim is still number four though. For me it still needs more hours to beat Borderlands 2, but I think it it will get there. After that Factorio is not far, but beating Civ 5 needs lot more.
Mindustry is on sixth spot and could use some more hours. There has been at least one big overhaul since the last time I played it.
See more from me