We're live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page.

Wine 7.7 is out with more PE conversion work and theme additions

By - | Views: 6,433

Wine is the compatibility layer that allows you to run games and applications developed for Windows - on Linux (plus also macOS and BSD). A new biweekly development release is out now with Wine 7.7.

It's a major part of what makes up Steam Play Proton and enables a ton of games to work on the Steam Deck. Once a year or so, a new stable release is made.

Here's what they listed as the highlights in Wine 7.7:

  • More progress on the PE conversion of the X11 and OSS drivers.
  • Support for UTF-8 as default Ansi codepage.
  • Theming support for control panel applets.
  • Various bug fixes.

Since it's sometimes asked: the continued conversion of various modules to PE is another change that will gradually increase compatibility in many ways over time for certain expected behaviour needed by Windows applications. Previously Wine has built its Win32 libraries (like DLLs and EXEs) as ELF but for many reasons (like better compatibility) they've started to move them over to use PE instead.

They only noted 11 bugs were found to be solved as of this release including issues with Anno 1602 / 1602 A.D., Steam and other miscellaneous issues.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Meta, Open Source, Wine
16 Likes
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
5 comments

StalePopcorn a day ago
View PC info
And for those macOS readers, a reminder that the first party binaries only support up to macOS 10.14, why? Apple dropped support for 32-bit anything starting with 10.15

Thanks, Apple! Another reason Proton isn't and can't be a thing on macOS—Apple.
Shmerl a day ago
View PC info
Cyberpunk 2077 is working again with this release with latest Mesa main (it was crashing before due to insufficient stack size).


Last edited by Shmerl on 24 April 2022 at 3:17 am UTC
LNX about 21 hours ago
Quoting: Shmerl...is working again with this release with latest Mesa...
Debian + latest Mesa? Really? Is there easy way for my MX linux to get fresh Mesa 22 up&running?
Shmerl about 21 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: LNX
Quoting: Shmerl...is working again with this release with latest Mesa...
Debian + latest Mesa? Really? Is there easy way for my MX linux to get fresh Mesa 22 up&running?

I don't use packaged Mesa for gaming, but build Mesa main and run games with it.

See here:

https://gist.github.com/shmerl/f4e5f76871239158cf083e37c5da56f4

See also here: https://www.gamingonlinux.com/wiki/Building_Mesa_from_source

Wiki article is outdated in the sense of building, but it gives an idea how to run things with such build.


Last edited by Shmerl on 24 April 2022 at 9:42 am UTC
Comandante Ñoñardo about 5 hours ago
View PC info
They should release an stable version every SIX months, and not every year.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: Liberapay or PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games