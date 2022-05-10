AMD releases the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT

AMD has today announced the expansion of the Radeon RX 6000 Series, which includes the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, their most powerful card in the family. All while Intel can't even give proper dates for Intel Arc…
No benchmarking or testing from me, as AMD don't provide any samples and they've repeatedly not added me to their press list which I've chased up yet again today.
New model official specifications:
|
Model
|
Compute Units
|
GDDR6
|
Game Clock (MHz)
|
Boost Clock (MHZ)
|
Memory Interface
|
Effective Memory Bandwidth w/ AMD Infinity Cache
|
TBP
|
Price
|
Radeon RX 6950 XT
|
80
|
16GB
|
2100
|
Up to 2310
|
256-bit
|
Up to 1793GB/s
|
335W
|
$1099
|
Radeon RX 6750 XT
|
40
|
12GB
|
2495
|
Up to 2600
|
192-bit
|
Up to 1326GB/s
|
250W
|
$549
|
Radeon RX 6650 XT
|
32
|
8GB
|
2410
|
Up to 2635
|
128-bit
|
Up to 469GB/s
|
180W
|
$399
At the same time AMD also announced more games that will be getting native support of FSR 2.0 including DEATHLOOP (update expected on May 12th), Asterigos, Delysium, EVE Online, Farming Simulator 22, Forspoken, Grounded, Microsoft Flight Simulator, NiShuiHan, Perfect World Remake, Swordsman Remake, and Unknown 9: Awakening.
Direct Link
From the press release:
"There are three billion gamers worldwide and counting, and about half play on PCs," said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. "As gamers grow in numbers, these new Radeon graphics cards will provide next-level gaming experiences and performance. And the incredible efficiencies of AMD RDNA 2 architecture deliver substantially better performance-per-dollar with the new Radeon graphics cards compared to the competition."
Global availability is expected today, May 10th 2022.
Unless the "new" cards are under the price that I paid, I don't care.
I't time to wait 5-10 years more unless they put a reasonable price. It's already 2x the price that I think its right for what we get.
Quoting: crt0megaLooks like you can buy the 6750xt and 6950xt on amd.com
Well, I just bought a 6750XT… I wanted a 6700XT for months (but it was always going out of stock while I waited in the queue) ^^’
Quoting: Enkhiel
They are still models in stock at Newegg in the US as I type this but go off.
Edit: And Scan.co.uk
https://store.steampowered.com/steamdeck
Quoting: DerpFoxI don't know ... I'm not interested anymore. Prices are always given in $ for the USA, and it's always way more expensive when we get them here. And VAT alone can't explain the difference. The cheapest 6950 (for example) I can find is 1500€. As long as prices in Europe keep being so much more expensive than MSPR, I don't think I buy anymore "gaming" component.
That's not far off FOUR steam decks. If you factor in the rest of the PC that's going to be close to 6 Steam Decks lol.
It's going to be interesting when Valve finally release an RDNA3 steam deck with 6/8 cores - 12/16 thread Chiplet APU with some expecting a 200% increase in performance. Even if it is MUCH less like 35%-40% that's going to put it in line with a desktop gtx1050 Ti still. Not to mention other competitors who will want in on the lucrative handheld PC scene now that Steam OS 3.0 is a viable Free to install handheld gaming option for them.
There is definitely a huge market still for Desktop PC's and of course the graphics and general usability might be higher. But the steam deck does shake some things up a bit considering you can use it as a desktop PC for media consumption. And to be fair quite a few people are using MUCH slower ARM devices for this task. I wonder if the Deck will effect mid range gaming laptop sales at all going into the future ?
RDNA3 cards are also coming later in the year.
I can definetly tell you that my main PC will become a backup plan for what's not playable on the Steam Deck (Steam streaming).
I never bought a gaming laptop because it's not that portable; I'v got an MSI workstation and I must bring the charger everywhere or the battery lasts for 45mins and I usually end up leaving it on the same table for this reason, thus defeating the purpose of portability. This and the fact that gaming laptops are on the heavy side... Nope the Steam Deck is a much better fit, imo. But that's just my personnal experience.
