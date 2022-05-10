AMD releases the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT

AMD has today announced the expansion of the Radeon RX 6000 Series, which includes the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, their most powerful card in the family. All while Intel can't even give proper dates for Intel Arc…

No benchmarking or testing from me, as AMD don't provide any samples and they've repeatedly not added me to their press list which I've chased up yet again today.

New model official specifications:

Model Compute Units GDDR6 Game Clock (MHz) Boost Clock (MHZ) Memory Interface Effective Memory Bandwidth w/ AMD Infinity Cache TBP Price Radeon RX 6950 XT 80 16GB 2100 Up to 2310 256-bit Up to 1793GB/s 335W $1099 Radeon RX 6750 XT 40 12GB 2495 Up to 2600 192-bit Up to 1326GB/s 250W $549 Radeon RX 6650 XT 32 8GB 2410 Up to 2635 128-bit Up to 469GB/s 180W $399

At the same time AMD also announced more games that will be getting native support of FSR 2.0 including DEATHLOOP (update expected on May 12th), Asterigos, Delysium, EVE Online, Farming Simulator 22, Forspoken, Grounded, Microsoft Flight Simulator, NiShuiHan, Perfect World Remake, Swordsman Remake, and Unknown 9: Awakening.

From the press release:

"There are three billion gamers worldwide and counting, and about half play on PCs," said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. "As gamers grow in numbers, these new Radeon graphics cards will provide next-level gaming experiences and performance. And the incredible efficiencies of AMD RDNA 2 architecture deliver substantially better performance-per-dollar with the new Radeon graphics cards compared to the competition."

Global availability is expected today, May 10th 2022.