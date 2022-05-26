We're live now on Twitch!
Bomber Crew is free for keeps on Steam until June 2nd

A quality game from 2017, Bomber Crew can now be grabbed free on Steam for a limited time so don't miss out. Consider this your tip of the day!

In Bomber Crew you have to recruit, train and upgrade your very own WW2 Bomber Crew. Each with only one life, and guide them to victory while overcoming the challenges of enemy flak fire, unstable weather conditions, enemy radar detections, dreaded enemy Aces and much more. Each Bomber can be customized from colours to the bombing capabilities. See the original trailer below:

YouTube Thumbnail
Grab it on Steam, you have until June 2nd to claim a copy. It's a Native Linux game build, plus it's also Steam Deck Verified.

tfk a day ago
View PC info
It seems to be unavailable...

QuoteAn error was encountered while processing your request:

There was a problem adding this product to your Steam account.
Jpxe a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
It's currently not claimable due to a presumed error from the developer Valve.

Edit: seems to work now!


Last edited by Jpxe on 26 May 2022 at 5:02 pm UTC
dpanter a day ago
View PC info
  • Mega Supporter
QuoteFree to keep when you get it before 2 Jun @ 10:00am. Some limitations apply. (?)

(?) While supplies last. Games granted during free-to-keep promotions do not drop Steam Trading Cards.
Hmm.
amatai a day ago
I wouldn't dare play it. Very uncomfortable by gamification of war crime.
stylon a day ago
View PC info
Had this on my wishlist for ages now so I'll deffo be getting this. Assuming of course that 'supplies' haven't run out and they fix the glitch that's preventing me claiming it!
MadWolf a day ago
  • New User
hi has anyone managed to claim this game?
kaijukun a day ago
Bait, meet switch.
jlcarneiro about 23 hours ago
  • New User
I managed to get it. Didn't do anything different, maybe it was something on Steam...
stylon about 22 hours ago
View PC info
Yeah I've finally got it now via the Steam Deck store
tfk about 22 hours ago
View PC info
I can confirm. They fixed something.
