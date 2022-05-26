Bomber Crew is free for keeps on Steam until June 2nd

A quality game from 2017, Bomber Crew can now be grabbed free on Steam for a limited time so don't miss out. Consider this your tip of the day!
In Bomber Crew you have to recruit, train and upgrade your very own WW2 Bomber Crew. Each with only one life, and guide them to victory while overcoming the challenges of enemy flak fire, unstable weather conditions, enemy radar detections, dreaded enemy Aces and much more. Each Bomber can be customized from colours to the bombing capabilities. See the original trailer below:
Direct Link
Grab it on Steam, you have until June 2nd to claim a copy. It's a Native Linux game build, plus it's also Steam Deck Verified.
It seems to be unavailable...
QuoteAn error was encountered while processing your request:
There was a problem adding this product to your Steam account.
Edit: seems to work now!
Last edited by Jpxe on 26 May 2022 at 5:02 pm UTC
QuoteFree to keep when you get it before 2 Jun @ 10:00am. Some limitations apply. (?)Hmm.
(?) While supplies last. Games granted during free-to-keep promotions do not drop Steam Trading Cards.
I wouldn't dare play it. Very uncomfortable by gamification of war crime.
Had this on my wishlist for ages now so I'll deffo be getting this. Assuming of course that 'supplies' haven't run out and they fix the glitch that's preventing me claiming it!
hi has anyone managed to claim this game?
Bait, meet switch.
I managed to get it. Didn't do anything different, maybe it was something on Steam...
Yeah I've finally got it now via the Steam Deck store
I can confirm. They fixed something.
