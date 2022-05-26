Bomber Crew is free for keeps on Steam until June 2nd

A quality game from 2017, Bomber Crew can now be grabbed free on Steam for a limited time so don't miss out. Consider this your tip of the day!

In Bomber Crew you have to recruit, train and upgrade your very own WW2 Bomber Crew. Each with only one life, and guide them to victory while overcoming the challenges of enemy flak fire, unstable weather conditions, enemy radar detections, dreaded enemy Aces and much more. Each Bomber can be customized from colours to the bombing capabilities. See the original trailer below:

Grab it on Steam, you have until June 2nd to claim a copy. It's a Native Linux game build, plus it's also Steam Deck Verified.