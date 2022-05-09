Stardew Valley hits 20 million sales

Stardew Valley, the peaceful farming life sim from ConcernedApe has hit over 20 million sales two years on from hitting 10 million. While the creator has moved onto the next project, Haunted Chocolatier, it seems there's no stopping the massive amount of sales on Stardew.
You can see the new figure noted on the official press page, which notes the 20 million figure was crossed in March 2022. 13 million of those were sold on PC, with the rest split across the many platforms the game supports.
Looking over previous dates, it seems it's managed to gain 10 million sales in two years at a continuing rate of around 5 million a year. Pretty incredible for an indie game but goes to show that there's plenty of room for games that don't glorify violence in some form.
Fully deserved too of course, it's a wonderful game that's seen plenty of big free content updates over the years.
If you want to know how to mod Stardew on the Steam Deck, see my previous guide.
You can buy a copy from GOG, Humble Store and Steam.
Last edited by kokoko3k on 9 May 2022 at 2:39 pm UTC
Quoting: kokoko3kDoes the developer earn at least a dollar from each sale, yes?And hopefully also from the official merchandise from Fangamer and Sanshee, too.
Quoting: kokoko3kDoes the developer earn at least a dollar from each sale, yes?
Im sure it's more to be fair. Lets just say i don't think they have to worry about paying the bills anymore, like .. for the rest of their lives and probably for their children's lives. Its a great game and a great digital legacy. well deserved.
Last edited by Lofty on 9 May 2022 at 6:23 pm UTC
