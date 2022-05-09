Stardew Valley hits 20 million sales

Stardew Valley, the peaceful farming life sim from ConcernedApe has hit over 20 million sales two years on from hitting 10 million. While the creator has moved onto the next project, Haunted Chocolatier, it seems there's no stopping the massive amount of sales on Stardew.

You can see the new figure noted on the official press page, which notes the 20 million figure was crossed in March 2022. 13 million of those were sold on PC, with the rest split across the many platforms the game supports.

Looking over previous dates, it seems it's managed to gain 10 million sales in two years at a continuing rate of around 5 million a year. Pretty incredible for an indie game but goes to show that there's plenty of room for games that don't glorify violence in some form.

Fully deserved too of course, it's a wonderful game that's seen plenty of big free content updates over the years.

If you want to know how to mod Stardew on the Steam Deck, see my previous guide.

You can buy a copy from GOG, Humble Store and Steam.