The Linux port of Psychonauts 2 will land next week

Having you been holding out for the Native Linux port of Psychonauts 2? Well, the developer has announced after a long wait that it's just about to finally land. This was funded as part of their original Fig campaign, with Double Fine Productions previously stating they took the port "quality seriously" which was a part of the reason for the delay on it.

In a fresh update they mentioned this:

I can finally (finally!) update everyone about the MacOS and Linux versions of Psychonauts 2. I’m dang glad to say that Mac and Linux versions will be available on all major storefronts next week.



For those of you eager to play these versions, you do not need to ask for an extra game key. Everything will be provided on your Humble Games page. Please contact Humble for support - but please also remember these aren't live yet. This has been a long journey and I know some players really wanted to play these versions sooner; time was taken to ensure they’re solid ports. The wait’s basically over! We’ll update next week as soon as they are available.

Currently it does work very well in Proton according to various reports but I'm sure plenty will be happy to see the official port landing.

It's available to buy on GOG, Humble Store and Steam.