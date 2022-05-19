We're live now on Twitch!
The Linux port of Psychonauts 2 will land next week

By - | Views: 14,531

Having you been holding out for the Native Linux port of Psychonauts 2? Well, the developer has announced after a long wait that it's just about to finally land. This was funded as part of their original Fig campaign, with Double Fine Productions previously stating they took the port "quality seriously" which was a part of the reason for the delay on it.

In a fresh update they mentioned this:

I can finally (finally!) update everyone about the MacOS and Linux versions of Psychonauts 2. I’m dang glad to say that Mac and Linux versions will be available on all major storefronts next week.

For those of you eager to play these versions, you do not need to ask for an extra game key. Everything will be provided on your Humble Games page. Please contact Humble for support - but please also remember these aren't live yet.

This has been a long journey and I know some players really wanted to play these versions sooner; time was taken to ensure they’re solid ports. The wait’s basically over! We’ll update next week as soon as they are available.

YouTube Thumbnail
Currently it does work very well in Proton according to various reports but I'm sure plenty will be happy to see the official port landing.

It's available to buy on GOG, Humble Store and Steam.

Tags: Native Linux, Adventure, GOG, Humble Store, Steam, Upcoming | Apps: Psychonauts 2
12 comments
Linuxer a day ago
View PC info
Yes native Linux! At last.
jordicoma a day ago
View PC info
At last! They made me wait. The first one it's also on linux.
Now I'm waiting for "Life is strange: true colors", that it's getting late also.


Last edited by jordicoma on 19 May 2022 at 10:57 am UTC
Liam Dawe a day ago
View PC info
  • Admin
Quoting: jordicomaNow I'm waiting for "Life is strange: true colors", that it's getting late also.
That one is not getting a Native build it was never said to be.
ridge a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Looking forward to this! Already 100%'ed the game (I couldn't help it) but I'm still excited to check out the quality of the Linux port.
jordicoma a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: Liam Dawe
Quoting: jordicomaNow I'm waiting for "Life is strange: true colors", that it's getting late also.
That one is not getting a Native build it was never said to be.
No, but I'm waiting them to release it.
I bought the last three becouse are native. If they don't I'll consider it only if is on a sale and very cheap.
DeathByDenim a day ago
  • Supporter
I am pleased! Though I suppose that means I need to finish CrossCode first if I want to avoid being sucked into two excellent story games.
Arehandoro a day ago
View PC info
Finished the game the other day, but happy to have a 2nd play through natively!
hm11 a day ago
View PC info
yay! love this.
Nocifer a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: ridgeLooking forward to this! Already 100%'ed the game (I couldn't help it) but I'm still excited to check out the quality of the Linux port.

If you've played the first Psychonauts, how is this story- and jazziness-wise compared to that unique gem of a game? Is it worth being called "Psychonauts"? I mean, seeing as you've 100%'ed it and are still excited about it speaks volumes, but I guess I'd still like a straight answer :)
dibz a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: NociferIf you've played the first Psychonauts, how is this story- and jazziness-wise compared to that unique gem of a game? Is it worth being called "Psychonauts"? I mean, seeing as you've 100%'ed it and are still excited about it speaks volumes, but I guess I'd still like a straight answer :)

Well, let me start by saying Psychonauts 2 is a wonderful game and a worthy successor to Psychonauts, it absolutely earned all the praise it's received.

That said, both games are obvious products of their times. The original game I felt had harder edges all around, as games from that time did -- the story, the gameplay, the way the worlds came together; The slight jankiness of that one is part of it's charm, and frankly you wouldn't even notice it being there until compared to modern games -- including Psychonauts 2.

Psychonauts 2 frankly does an excellent job of appealing to original Psychonauts fans while "fitting in" with the current times. It's far more polished all around, which is something to be proud of, but also the lack of that jankiness does give it a little bit of a different charm -- it's still what we all love, but the hard edges for better and worse aren't really there. They've also did their homework with mental illness/emotions/all-of-that so it's matured in a sense. I loved it, not as much as I loved the first one, but I loved it all the same. Highly recommended. I hope someday they decide to make a third (or fourth if you count Rhombus of Ruin).
