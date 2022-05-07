We're live now on Twitch!
Wine 7.8 is out now with X11 and OSS drivers converted to PE

Wine is the compatibility layer that allows you to run games and applications developed for Windows - on Linux (plus also macOS and BSD). A new biweekly development release is out now with Wine 7.8. It's a major part of what makes up Steam Play Proton and enables a ton of games to work on the Steam Deck. Once a year or so, a new stable release is made.

Here's what they listed as the highlights in Wine 7.8:

  • X11 and OSS drivers converted to PE.
  • WoW64 support in the sound drivers.
  • Number formatting using the new locale database.
  • Various bug fixes.

Since it's sometimes asked: the continued conversion of various modules to PE is another change that will gradually increase compatibility in many ways over time for certain expected behaviour needed by Windows applications. Previously Wine has built its Win32 libraries (like DLLs and EXEs) as ELF but for many reasons (like better compatibility) they've started to move them over to use PE instead.

With this release 37 bugs were listed as solved like issues for: Assassin's Creed IV - Black Flag, Guilty Gear XX #Reload, The Evil Within, Command and Conquer Generals and various other miscellaneous fixes.

If you're looking for help managing Wine, I can happily suggest you go take a look at Bottles. Great software that really helps deal with it all.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Meta, Open Source, Wine
5 comments

mrdeathjr a day ago
View PC info
in my case solve alt+tab input issues with some unity games:

link

UsernameUsername about 22 hours ago
  • New User
Why did they make them as ELF in the first place if PE is better?
CatKiller about 22 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Quoting: UsernameUsernameWhy did they make them as ELF in the first place if PE is better?
PE isn't better, it's just more Windowsy. The executables and libraries were ELF because they're Linux executables and libraries, and ELF is the Linux format.
ShabbyX about 14 hours ago
View PC info
What I don't understand why is all this PE work is taking so long. You'd imagine they'd have some elf2pe tool that runs on the linker output after they build wine, what's stopping them from running it over everything all at once?
Marlock about 8 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: ShabbyXWhat I don't understand why is all this PE work is taking so long. You'd imagine they'd have some elf2pe tool that runs on the linker output after they build wine, what's stopping them from running it over everything all at once?
If I understand correctly, it's because those components are being rewritten from linux executables that run against the linux kernel and libs to windows executables that run inside wine
